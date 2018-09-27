Brett Kavanaugh testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary committee regarding sexual assault allegations.Gabriella Demczuk / Reuters

  • Breaking Down the Kavanaugh Hearing: Here are the most striking moments from the more than seven-hour Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. (Madeleine Carlisle and Olivia Paschal)

  • Where Were You When Ford Testified?: Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony had the feeling of history in the making, writes Elaina Plott.

  • Where’s Mark Judge? Christine Blasey Ford identified Judge as the other person in the room when she was sexually assaulted. His absence on Thursday reveals a Senate hearing held in bad faith, argues Adam Serwer.

  • ‘Pretty Likable, Pretty Believable’: When American women testify, they carry an extra burden of proof. In order for Christine Blasey Ford to be reliable, she also had to be likable, writes Megan Garber.

Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Her attorney's Debra Katz and Michael Bromwich watch. (Win McNamee /Pool Image / AP)

Transfixed: Business as usual came to a standstill as people from Wall Street offices to Florida retirement homes watched Christine Blasey Ford testify. (Lori Rosza, Steven Burkholder, and David A. Fahrenthold, The Washington Post)

The Cost of Silence: The culture that keeps women from speaking out about their experiences with sexual assault can also keep them from moving up in the workplace. (Rebecca Greenfield and Janet Paskin, Bloomberg Businessweek)

Addicted in Jail: The Marshall Project profiled two sisters as they attempted to recover from a heroin addiction inside a Virginia jail. (Julia Rendleman)

How Cable News Networks Carried the Kavanaugh Hearing: Here are the captions—also known as chyrons—CNN, MSNBC, and Fox used throughout the day to summarize Thursday’s events. (The Washington Post)

How They Reacted: See the expressions of lawmakers as Christine Blasey Ford delivered her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Molly Olmstead, Slate)

