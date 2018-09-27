Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Transfixed: Business as usual came to a standstill as people from Wall Street offices to Florida retirement homes watched Christine Blasey Ford testify. (Lori Rosza, Steven Burkholder, and David A. Fahrenthold, The Washington Post)

The Cost of Silence: The culture that keeps women from speaking out about their experiences with sexual assault can also keep them from moving up in the workplace. (Rebecca Greenfield and Janet Paskin, Bloomberg Businessweek)

Addicted in Jail: The Marshall Project profiled two sisters as they attempted to recover from a heroin addiction inside a Virginia jail. (Julia Rendleman)

Visualized

How Cable News Networks Carried the Kavanaugh Hearing: Here are the captions—also known as chyrons—CNN, MSNBC, and Fox used throughout the day to summarize Thursday’s events. (The Washington Post)

How They Reacted: See the expressions of lawmakers as Christine Blasey Ford delivered her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Molly Olmstead, Slate)