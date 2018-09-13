“The results speak for themselves,” declared one campaign aide amid the muted revelry.

Yet while Cuomo may have notched the same landslide win he secured against Teachout, he had to work much harder—and spend much more money—to achieve it against Nixon. The governor brought the full weight of his incumbency to bear, pressuring allies, unions, and top elected Democrats to stick by him. He flooded the airwaves with ads in the closing weeks of the race, calling in former Vice President Joseph Biden to vouch for him. He may have gotten away with a lighter touch: By the end of the night, he was leading Nixon by roughly 30 points. Cuomo is heavily favored to defeat Republican Marc Molinaro in November.

“He fought hard and he took nothing for granted in this race,” Nixon said in congratulating a governor she assailed bitterly on the campaign trail. “When others were underestimating us, he did not—and he spent accordingly.”

Cuomo’s aggressive campaign succeeded in pulling along the entire establishment ticket on Thursday night. Letitia James, the New York City public advocate, defeated Teachout and Representative Sean Patrick Maloney to win the Democratic nomination for attorney general—a key post that all three candidates vowed to use to take on President Trump and his administration. If she prevails as expected in November, James is poised to become the first black woman to win statewide office in New York.

Cuomo’s running mate, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, survived a tighter race against Jumaane Williams, a New York City councilman who linked arms with Nixon and Teachout to form a progressive ticket. Progressives scored victories down the ballot in New York, as challengers from the left ousted incumbent Democrats who had broken with the party and helped Republicans lead a coalition government in the state Senate.

Turnout across the state was much higher than during the primaries in 2014, buoying Democratic hopes to pick up U.S. House seats and flip the narrow GOP majority in the state Senate in November. But it seemed to have little overall impact on the governor’s race.

Throughout the campaign, Nixon accused Cuomo of “governing like a Republican” and evading responsibility for the deterioration of the New York City subways and corruption in his administration. And she promised a progressive program that included single-payer health care in New York and increased spending on education financed by tax hikes on the wealthy and corporations.

Yet Cuomo was able to run on progressive achievements of his own, including one of the nation’s first laws legalizing same-sex marriage, tighter gun control, an increased minimum wage, and mandated paid family leave.

Cynthia Nixon’s strong debut had Andrew Cuomo scrambling to the left.

Not that the candidates spent the final days of the campaign debating high-minded policies. The focus instead was on a smear and a schmear: a mailer sent by the state Democratic committee accusing Nixon of being “soft on anti-Semitism,” and Nixon’s odd preference for cinnamon-raisin bagels topped with lox and capers.