Memorial services here have become more public since 1924, when President Woodrow Wilson’s family gathered for private burial rites in the cathedral’s tiny Bethlehem Chapel, whose carvings and windows tell the Christmas story – and whose walls contain the tomb of a Spanish-American War hero. Memorial services for William Taft and Calvin Coolidge were broadcast nationwide on the radio. FDR opted for a small service in the White House’s East Room. The state funeral for JFK, the first Catholic president whose assassination gripped the nation, was held in Washington’s Catholic cathedral. The sendoff for the first president of the television era was beamed worldwide, leaving powerful images like his young son saluting his casket.

Three presidents have had their funerals at the twin-spired, Neo-Gothic cathedral at Wisconsin and Massachusetts Avenues: Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th president, in 1969; Gerald Ford, the 38th president, in 2007, and Ronald Reagan, the 40th president, in 2004.

Another senator, Daniel Inouye of Hawaii, had his funeral service at the Cathedral in 2012, as did former Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham in 2001 and civil rights leaders Dorothy Height in 2010, among other notable Americans to have been memorialized there.

John McCain’s body will come to the cathedral after lying in state Friday at the Capitol rotunda, joining the short list of Americans so honored by Congress. (Former government officials lie in state, while others “lie in honor.”) Since 1852, about 30 people have lain there: 11 presidents, about 10 members of Congress, FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, generals John Pershing and Douglas MacArthur, civil rights icon Rosa Parks and, earlier this year, the Rev. Billy Graham.

President Trump was reportedly not invited to any services. He has yet to speak at funeral in his 18 months in office, according to the American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara. Public presidential eulogies for notable figures started in 1967 when Lyndon Johnson spoke about the poet and historian Carl Sandburg. Bill Clinton was by far the most prolific memorial speaker, reprising that role Friday at services in Detroit for singer Aretha Franklin. Speakers at the Saturday funeral service for McCain will include former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, each of whom had to fight off McCain to reach the Oval Office.

McCain’s funeral begins Saturday at 10 a.m. Eastern. The cathedral will livestream the service here.

