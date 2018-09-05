In a statement acknowledging writing for Radix, Greer said that his views have changed since he stopped writing for the journal in 2015. “In my early twenties when it appeared our only mainstream options were Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton, I was attracted to more radical ideas and expressed them under the name Michael McGregor at Radix Journal,” Greer wrote. “As the political situation has evolved in recent years, so have my views. That said, I do not apologize for honestly stating what I believed to be correct at the time, unless everyone must apologize every time they change their opinion. I stopped writing for Radix in 2015. My tweets and Daily Caller columns are my honest views. The Daily Caller was unaware of my outside writings. I already stepped down as an editor from The Daily Caller in June to focus on writing a book. I am now resigning any affiliation with The Caller. However, I will continue to promote my views without any shame or regret.”

Greer’s ties to white nationalists have attracted notice before, particularly by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which issued a report last year titled “The Daily Caller Has A White Nationalist Problem.” He has been photographed among the Wolves of Vinland, a neo-pagan group that has ties to the white-nationalist movement, and has been photographed alongside the white-nationalist activists Devin Saucier and Marcus Epstein, the former Tom Tancredo and Pat Buchanan aide who assaulted a black woman in Washington, D.C., in 2007. “Despite his attempts to hide it, Daily Caller deputy editor Scott Greer has questionable ties to many younger members of the white nationalist movement,” according to the SPLC report.

Asked for comment about Greer’s work for Radix Journal while he worked at The Daily Caller, the website’s editor in chief, Geoffrey Ingersoll, passed on a statement from The Daily Caller’s co-founder and publisher Neil Patel saying the site would no longer publish Greer.

Patel said the Caller was skeptical of the SPLC report last year “because of their history of unfair attacks,” and had asked Greer about the group’s findings, which he denied. “We had two choices: Fire a young man because of some photos taken of him at metal shows in college, or take his word. We chose to trust him,” Patel said. “Now, if what you allege is accurate, we know that trust was a mistake, we know he lied to us. We won’t publish him, anyone in these circles, or anyone who thinks like them. People who associate with these losers have no business writing for our company.”

Greer’s last byline at The Daily Caller was on July 23. Greer was the deputy editor at the site, where he wrote opinion columns from the right on news topics. His columns on Harvey Weinstein and the violence in Charlottesville were cited by The New York Times. The Washington Post quoted him on Facebook censoring political speech. Greer is also the author of a book, No Campus for White Men, for which the disgraced former Breitbart News tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos wrote the foreword.