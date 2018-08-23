Manafort was convicted by prosecutors from the office of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential obstruction of justice by the president. Cohen’s plea deal was reached in connection with a separate investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Yet both Manafort’s conviction and Cohen’s plea open up a universe of legal risks for the president.

Now that Cohen has pled guilty, he can no longer invoke his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination with respect to these acts if interviewed by Congress, a grand jury, or Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Cohen’s plea deal also raises the possibility that investigators are looking into the Trump Organization itself and its role in facilitating the payments. Prosecutors said that the Trump Organization “accounted for these payments as legal expenses,” but “In truth and in fact, there was no such retainer agreement,” and that the invoices Cohen submitted, which added up to more than $420,000, “were not in connection with any legal services he had provided in 2017.”

“There's two executives from the Trump organization, who were involved in facilitating the reimbursement to Cohen,” said Brendan Fischer, an attorney with the Campaign Legal Center. “It's not clear whether they knew he was being reimbursed for this illegal contribution to the campaign. But these Trump Organization executives could also be facing some sort of criminal liability.”

The actions of American Media Inc, which owns the National Enquirer, could also fall under investigative scrutiny. Federal prosecutors say that David Pecker, the CEO of AMI and a Trump confidante, “offered to help deal with negative stories about [Trump’s] relationships with women by, among other things, assisting the campaign in identifying such stories so they could be purchased and their publication avoided.” They purchased at least one such story to the tune of $150,000, that of Karen McDougal, a model who said that she had an affair with Trump.

Cohen also paid $130,000 to the adult actress Stormy Daniels, in order to prevent her claim of having had an affair with Trump from emerging in the latter days of the 2016 campaign.

While there is a press exemption in campaign-finance law, if prosecutors believe that AMI deliberately purchased McDougal’s story with the intent to bury it, that could be considered an illegal contribution under campaign-finance law.

As for the president, a major lingering question is whether or not he knowingly violated campaign-finance laws. The distinction is not trivial—willingly violating campaign-finance laws is a felony, accidentally doing so is not. Although Cohen has said Trump directed him to make the payments, and Trump has publicly acknowledged that the money was his, any hypothetical prosecution would have to prove that Trump was aware he was breaking the law.