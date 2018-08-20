In New York, prosecutors are reportedly investigating Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen with tax and bank fraud in connection with $20 million in loans. According to The New York Times, charges could come as soon as this month. The fraud in question appears to deal with Cohen’s taxicab business, but it’s a big problem for Trump anyway, because Cohen has been all but shouting from Manhattan rooftops that he’s willing to testify against Trump in order to mitigate his own legal troubles. In the latest such signal, Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis told Politico that he’d been talking to John Dean, the Nixon White House counsel who testified against his former boss.

It’s unclear what, if anything, Cohen might be able to offer prosecutors in exchange for leniency. But he was closely involved in Trump’s business affairs from 2006 on, including everything from questionable real-estate deals to hush-money payments to alleged mistresses. Prosecutors have also reportedly considered subpoenaing Allen Weisselberg, an even longer-serving Trump Organization officer, in connection with Cohen’s case. Trump and Cohen are perhaps the only people who know what Cohen knows, but the president has consistently shown his greatest agitation when there are suggestions that the law might be poking around his personal businesses.

Meanwhile, the Times delivered another bombshell over the weekend, reporting that McGahn, the White House counsel, has been cooperating extensively with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. To the surprise of legal observers, the president decided to waive executive privilege and allow Mueller to question McGahn, who serves as the chief lawyer for the presidency (as opposed to personally to Trump). That stands in stark contrast to Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, who waged fierce battles to defend executive privilege. (“Oh my God, it would have been phenomenally helpful to us,” Whitewater prosecutor Solomon Wisenberg said, referring to the beneficial aspects of testimony from the White House counsel. “It would have been like having the keys to the kingdom.”)

McGahn and his lawyer, concerned that Trump might be setting him up as a fall guy for any legal problems, opted to talk a great length to Mueller’s team, speaking for at least 30 hours. McGahn has firsthand knowledge of multiple pivotal incidents under Mueller’s scrutiny, from the ouster of Flynn, the national-security adviser, in February 2017 to the president’s attempts to fire Mueller in June and December 2017.

The president raged at the story on Twitter, invoking John Dean by name, but his tweets confirmed the thrust of the story: that he waived executive privilege. And though Trump attacked the Times coverage as fanciful, the paper responded with its reporting, saying in a second article that Trump’s lawyers had only learned of the extent of McGahn’s testimony from the newspaper, and that they had only a vague awareness of what the White House counsel had said.