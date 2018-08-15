Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
-
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump revoked the security clearance of former CIA Director John Brennan, a critic of the president. Sanders added that the security clearances of other former officials are also being evaluated.
-
Jurors heard closing arguments in the fraud trial of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort.
-
More than two dozen people are believed to have overdosed on synthetic cannabinoids laced with opioids near New Haven Green in Connecticut.
-
In an interview with NBC News, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said temporarily suspending the account of InfoWars founder Alex Jones could alter Jones’s behavior.
-
The death toll has risen to 39 after a bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy, on Tuesday.
Today on The Atlantic
-
He Can’t Stay Away: President Trump is determined to stump for his favorite Republican candidates around the country. Tuesday’s primaries proved that his presence might not be helping. (Dick Polman)
-
Unprecedented: This November, Washington could make history by becoming the first state to adopt a carbon tax—and it could have implications beyond the Pacific Northwest. (Robinson Meyer)
-
Remember Sheriff David Clarke?: The controversial former sheriff of Milwaukee County lost his primary on Tuesday in an election widely viewed as a repudiation of his bleak law-enforcement record. (David A. Graham)
-
Inside Higher Ed: Accusations of sexual harassment against an NYU professor highlight the social and political dynamics within the world of academia. (Adam Harris and Alia Wong)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
What Good Can Come of It?: If it’s true that tapes exist of President Trump using the “N word,” Americans should hope they never see the light of day, writes Jonathan V. Last. (The Weekly Standard)
‘Make Corporate Governance Great Again’: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed a new bill meant to help reduce inequality in America. But it’s also designed to help save capitalism. (Matthew Yglesias, Vox)
Private Turned Public: A Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate spent millions of his own money to open a private school for gifted kids, which he hopes can serve as a model for public schools across the state. (David Smiley and Colleen Wright, The Tampa Bay Times)
Role Reversal: Although Republicans nationwide are currently pushing for strict voter-ID laws, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders once joined forces with the ACLU to sue for student voting rights. (Blake Paterson, ProPublica)
Visualized
More and More Women: There will be 154 female candidates who are not incumbents on the ballot in November. Forty of them are in competitive races, and 12 of them are favored to win. (Kayla Epstein, Kevin Schaul, and Kevin Uhrmacher, The Washington Post)
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.