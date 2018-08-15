Snapshot

What We’re Reading

What Good Can Come of It?: If it’s true that tapes exist of President Trump using the “N word,” Americans should hope they never see the light of day, writes Jonathan V. Last. (The Weekly Standard)

‘Make Corporate Governance Great Again’: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed a new bill meant to help reduce inequality in America. But it’s also designed to help save capitalism. (Matthew Yglesias, Vox)

Private Turned Public: A Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate spent millions of his own money to open a private school for gifted kids, which he hopes can serve as a model for public schools across the state. (David Smiley and Colleen Wright, The Tampa Bay Times)

Role Reversal: Although Republicans nationwide are currently pushing for strict voter-ID laws, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders once joined forces with the ACLU to sue for student voting rights. (Blake Paterson, ProPublica)

Visualized

More and More Women: There will be 154 female candidates who are not incumbents on the ballot in November. Forty of them are in competitive races, and 12 of them are favored to win. (Kayla Epstein, Kevin Schaul, and Kevin Uhrmacher, The Washington Post)