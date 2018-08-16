Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former aide to President Trump, released a recording of Lara Trump offering her $15,000-a-month job after she was fired from the administration. Manigault Newman told NBC the offer was an attempt “to buy my silence.”
Trump’s November military parade will reportedly cost $92 million, $80 million more than initially estimated.
In a blistering op-ed for The New York Times, former CIA Director John Brennan called Trump’s claims of no collusion “hogwash” and said Trump revoked his security clearance to scare “others who might dare to challenge him.”
Jurors began their deliberations in the fraud trial of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort.
Trump criticized the “fake news media” as being “the opposition party” after hundreds of newspapers around the country published editorials condemning his attacks on the press.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Watch the Women: There’s one group of voters that could make or break the midterm elections for the Democrats: working-class white women. (Ronald Brownstein)
-
‘Why a Free Press Matters’: The free press is in an unprecedented state of crisis, write Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner: “This is a test, not only for those of us who work in journalism, but also for the nation as a whole.”
Where Is the Collusion?: As dull as Paul Manafort’s trial was, it “answered that question again and again.” (Natasha Bertrand)
Aretha’s Revolution: The life of Aretha Franklin “bookended a grand arc of tumult, letdowns, progress, setbacks, terror, and hope in American history,” writes Vann R. Newkirk II.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Don’t Believe It: The medical industry is running a propaganda campaign against universal health care, writes Ryan Cooper. Here’s why their arguments are “garbage.” (The Week)
Bill Clinton, Not Richard Nixon: Many Republican strategists and activists are becoming increasingly convinced that if Democrats win the House and move to impeach President Trump, it’ll actually backfire on them. (Christopher Cadelago, Politico)
Privatizing Everything: Kevin D. Williamson argues that if Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Accountable Capitalism Act is successful, “it would constitute the largest seizure of private property in human history.” (National Review)
A ‘Death Spiral’: Why has President Trump had such a “nuclear response” to the perceived betrayal of his former aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman? (Gabriel Sherman, Vanity Fair)
Visualized
Forecasting the Midterms: FiveThirtyEight predicts that Democrats have a 75 percent chance of winning control of the House in November. Here’s the state-by-state breakdown.
