Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Planning Ahead: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are prepared to use their subpoena power if they win back the majority in November. Here are the 52 investigations they’re likely to start. (Paul Blumenthal, HuffPost)

Grassley 2.0: The Iowa senator used to have a reputation for working across the aisle. Not anymore. (Fred Barnes, The Weekly Standard)

‘The Echo Chamber’: Early last year, Donald Trump’s advisers circulated a memo accusing former Obama officials of “coordinated attacks” on the Trump administration. What happened? (Adam Entous and Ronan Farrow, The New Yorker)

‘Hottie Avenatti’: Stormy Daniels’s lawyer, who’s reportedly exploring a run for president, dropped by the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting in Chicago. Some Democrats love him: “We need some fire and he’s fiery,” said one party official. (Alex Thompson, Vice)

Visualized

In the Path of the Storm: Follow Hurricane Lane as it travels across Hawaii’s main islands. (John Muyskens, The Washington Post)