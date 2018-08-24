Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
-
Allen Weisselberg, the longtime CFO of the Trump Organization, was reportedly granted immunity by federal prosecutors in exchange for providing information about Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer.
-
President Trump announced that he’s canceled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming visit to North Korea because “we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”
-
Arizona Senator John McCain, who's been battling brain cancer, has chosen to stop receiving medical treatment, his family said in a statement.
-
Thomas Frieden, the former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was arrested and charged with sexual abuse and harassment.
-
Georgia’s Randolph County voted to keep its polling places open, after the board of elections threatened to close the majority of them.
Today on The Atlantic
-
What Will Happen to Trump?: Tyrants are always abandoned, writes Eliot A. Cohen: “The normal course of events is sudden, epic desertion, in which an all-powerful political figure who loomed over everything is suddenly left shrunken and pitiful.”
-
Will Manafort Get a Pardon?: If the current pattern holds, yes. (Natasha Bertrand)
-
Trump’s New Cause: After expressing admiration for several dictators and human-rights abusers, Trump seems to have finally found an issue he cares about: the plight of white South Africans. (Peter Beinart)
-
Big Ambition: There are five reasons why LeBron James’s new “I Promise” school is different from other public schools. (Alia Wong)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Planning Ahead: Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are prepared to use their subpoena power if they win back the majority in November. Here are the 52 investigations they’re likely to start. (Paul Blumenthal, HuffPost)
Grassley 2.0: The Iowa senator used to have a reputation for working across the aisle. Not anymore. (Fred Barnes, The Weekly Standard)
‘The Echo Chamber’: Early last year, Donald Trump’s advisers circulated a memo accusing former Obama officials of “coordinated attacks” on the Trump administration. What happened? (Adam Entous and Ronan Farrow, The New Yorker)
‘Hottie Avenatti’: Stormy Daniels’s lawyer, who’s reportedly exploring a run for president, dropped by the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting in Chicago. Some Democrats love him: “We need some fire and he’s fiery,” said one party official. (Alex Thompson, Vice)
Visualized
In the Path of the Storm: Follow Hurricane Lane as it travels across Hawaii’s main islands. (John Muyskens, The Washington Post)
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.