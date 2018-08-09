Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal), and Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
In a speech at the Pentagon, Vice President Mike Pence detailed the administration’s plan to establish a Space Force by 2020.
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s lead over Governor Jeff Colyers in the state’s gubernatorial primary was cut nearly in half after officials discovered an error in the vote count.
The Puerto Rican government acknowledged in a report filed to Congress that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people, far more than the official count of 64.
President Trump held a roundtable on prison reform with governors, state attorneys general, and Cabinet officials at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
In day eight of Paul Manafort's trial, prosecutors returned to his bank-fraud charges, questioning witnesses about discrepancies in his mortgage applications.
Today on The Atlantic
Rules for Life?: Caitlin Flanagan writes about Jordan Peterson’s popularity, and why it worries many activists on the left.
Workers of the World: Missouri’s labor victory on Tuesday can’t reverse the decreasing power of unions across America. (Vauhini Vara)
A Speedy Trial: Here’s why Paul Manafort’s trial is moving so quickly. (Russell Berman)
For Love of Country: Conor Friedersdorf reacts to Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham’s comments that “in some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore.”
A Little Late: On Wednesday, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Russia for a chemical attack that occurred five months ago. Why now? (Yasmeen Serhan)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Whose Jurisdiction?: Like most of his potential colleagues on the Supreme Court, Brett Kavanaugh is no expert on Indian law—which means the current Court’s reluctance to recognize tribal jurisdiction is likely to continue, writes Anna V. Smith. (High Country News)
‘I Will Fight Back’: In 2016, Rashida Tlaib was thrown out of a Trump rally. Now, she’s poised to be the first Muslim woman ever elected to Congress. (John Nichols, The Nation)
Breaking the News: The Trump administration’s tariffs on Canadian imports have caused one local newspaper to shut down. More could follow. (Catie Edmondson and Jaclyn Peiser, The New York Times)
The Union Establishment: In elections across the country, trade unions are backing establishment candidates instead of their more progressive counterparts. Why? (Aída Chávez and Ryan Grim, The Intercept)
Visualized
Coming to a District Near You: Several state-level elections could significantly change the power balance in Congress for the foreseeable future. Here’s where they are. (Brittany Renee Mayes and Kevin Urmacher, The Washington Post)
