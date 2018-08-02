Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Coroners Needed: In the midst of the opioid epidemic, many states are facing a shortage of medical professionals who are qualified to investigate deaths. And nobody’s sure how to fix it. (Mattie Quinn, Governing)

The King’s School: LeBron James just opened a public school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. It’s the first of its kind. (Christian D’Andrea, SBNation)

Don’t Know Much About History: Dinesh D’Souza’s new movie Death of a Nation “lies to its audience on a vast scale,” writes Christopher Hooks. But it's still selling tickets. (Texas Observer)

To Beat Trump, Switch Parties: Never Trump Republicans like Jeff Flake and Ben Sasse should just become Democrats, argues Bill Scher. (Politico Magazine)

Midterms Preview: An upcoming special election in Ohio functions not only as a referendum on the two parties, but also on their top leaders: Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi. (Elena Schneider, Politico)

Visualized

Burning: Fires across the American West have burned nearly 1 million acres this year. See where they are and what destruction they’ve caused. (Elena Saavedra Buckley, High Country News)

Whose Congress Is It? As the midterms draw near, keep up with which party Americans say they’re most likely to vote for. (FiveThirtyEight)