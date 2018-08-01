Snapshot

What We’re Reading

A Northern Bellwether: Will grassroots efforts to pull the Democratic Party to the left be successful in 2018? Look to Michigan for the answer. (Karen Tumulty, The Washington Post)

Twitter Trolls: FiveThirtyEight has published nearly 3 million tweets from a “troll factory” where the Russian nationals charged with election interference worked. (Oliver Roeder)

‘We Are Q’: Devotees of a bizarre internet conspiracy showed up with signs at President Trump’s rally in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday. Who are they? (Isaac Stanley-Becker, The Washington Post)

Trouble in River City: A new ProPublica investigation shows that Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach made a lot of money helping towns craft and defend anti-immigration laws that were later gutted or abandoned.

Visualized

The New Ellis Island: For migrants on long journeys to the border, one Texas bus terminal serves as a portal to the United States, just as Ellis Island did a century ago. (The New York Times)