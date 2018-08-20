Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
-
Amid calls from Democrats to “abolish ICE,” the White House hosted an event honoring what it termed the “heroes” of Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
-
President Trump tweeted that he hopes former CIA Director John Brennan goes to court over the revocation of his security clearance, saying that it would make it easier to show “the poor job he did” as CIA director.
-
First Lady Melania Trump advocated against cyberbullying as part of her Be Best campaign, while Trump insulted Brennan on Twitter.
-
In an open letter, Pope Francis responded to last week’s Pennsylvania grand jury report concluding that more than 1,000 victims had been abused by 300 Catholic priests across the state. “We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them,” he wrote.
-
Jury deliberations continued for a third day in the fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Addicted to Pot? As marijuana legalization rolls forward, some Americans are smoking pot daily—leading to addictive behavior and health problems that nobody seems to be talking about. (Annie Lowrey)
-
Multiple Messages: Democrats don’t need one united message; they need hundreds of messages tailored to each candidate, writes former New York Representative Steve Israel.
-
Concentrated Poverty: In Fresno, California’s poorest large city, a legacy of discrimination has lasting effects on its residents. (Reis Thebault)
-
Legal Challenges: President Trump’s biggest headache in the ongoing special counsel investigation might come from an unexpected source—his lawyers. (David A. Graham)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
North Dakota Showdown: Despite being written off by major GOP donors, Republican Representative Kevin Cramer might still flip Heidi Heitkamp’s seat with his dogged support of President Trump, who remains popular in the state. (Elana Schor, Politico)
Reclaiming Their Term: Democratic socialism is taking off—and it merits a conversation unclouded by political fear-mongering, writes Elizabeth Bruenig. (The Washington Post)
The New Boogeyman: Conservative media has focused its derision on New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Here’s why. (Jane Coaston, Vox)
A Country of Compromise: Noah Rothman argues that America is great— always has been and always will be. (Commentary Magazine)
Behind the Scenes: Internal ICE documents show the government setting traps for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens. (Noah Lanard, Mother Jones)
Visualized
Income Inequality: How much money are you making relative to the rest of the world? (Leslie Shapiro and Heather Long, The Washington Post)
