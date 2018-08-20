Snapshot

What We’re Reading

North Dakota Showdown: Despite being written off by major GOP donors, Republican Representative Kevin Cramer might still flip Heidi Heitkamp’s seat with his dogged support of President Trump, who remains popular in the state. (Elana Schor, Politico)

Reclaiming Their Term: Democratic socialism is taking off—and it merits a conversation unclouded by political fear-mongering , writes Elizabeth Bruenig. (The Washington Post)

The New Boogeyman: Conservative media has focused its derision on New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Here’s why . (Jane Coaston, Vox)

A Country of Compromise: Noah Rothman argues that America is great — always has been and always will be. (Commentary Magazine)

Behind the Scenes: Internal ICE documents show the government setting traps for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens. (Noah Lanard, Mother Jones)

Visualized

Income Inequality: How much money are you making relative to the rest of the world ? (Leslie Shapiro and Heather Long, The Washington Post)