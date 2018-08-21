Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Questionable Guests: Larry Kudlow, President Trump’s top economic adviser, hosted the publisher of a white-nationalist website at his home last weekend, The Washington Post reports. (Robert Costa)

Long-Term Problems: Ignacio Lanuza was ordered to be deported in 2009 after an ICE attorney forged his signature. His case shows that ICE was riddled with misconduct long before Donald Trump became president. (Mark Joseph Stern, Slate)

It’s Too Hot: In Texas, the ever-increasing temperatures caused by climate change are affecting already-vulnerable residents. (Sophie Novack, Naveena Sadasivam, and Gus Bova, Texas Observer)

Another Vote for Kavanaugh?: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh told Republican Senator Susan Collins that Roe v. Wade is “settled law,” Collins said after meeting with the judge. The Maine senator is considered a key vote in Kavanaugh's nomination. (Sunlen Serfaty, Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett, CNN)

Voting Rights at Work: To stop worker exploitation, writes Nathan J. Robinson, make workplaces democratic. (Current Affairs)

Uhh: Bernie Sanders’s son, Levi Sanders, is running for Congress in New Hampshire’s first district. One endorsement he didn’t get? His father’s. (Sydney Ember, The New York Times)

Visualized

Then and Now: One year after Hurricane Harvey struck Houston, photographers returned to the locations where they’d shot photos of the flooding caused by the storm. (Maggie Gordon, The Houston Chronicle)