Today in 5 Lines
Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chair, was found guilty on eight counts, including bank fraud.
Trump’s former lawyer and longtime aide Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts, including campaign-finance violations, tax fraud, and making false statements to banks. He faces a prison sentence of three to five years.
In a press conference, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr and Vice Chairman Mark Warner said they want Cohen to testify before their panel again, after recent media reports suggested Cohen knew about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting before it took place.
The Environmental Protection Agency unveiled its proposal to roll back Obama-era regulations on coal power plants. An analysis of the plan found that it could cause between 470 and 1,400 premature deaths annually by 2030.
Trump will hold a rally in Charleston, West Virginia, at 7 p.m. ET.
Today on The Atlantic
Sam, Silenced: On Monday night, protestors in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, toppled Silent Sam, the University of North Carolina’s Confederate monument. Erected in the Jim Crow era, the statue was an ode to white supremacy, writes David A. Graham.
Without Representation: In Fresno County, California, where lawyers are few and far between, thousands of immigrant children represent themselves in deportation proceedings. (Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou)
If He Said It: If a tape emerged of President Trump using the N word, it would reveal more about the country than the president, argues Matt Thompson.
Victory for Steele: A D.C. judge dismissed a defamation suit filed against Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence officer and author of the Trump-Russia dossier. (Natasha Bertrand)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Questionable Guests: Larry Kudlow, President Trump’s top economic adviser, hosted the publisher of a white-nationalist website at his home last weekend, The Washington Post reports. (Robert Costa)
Long-Term Problems: Ignacio Lanuza was ordered to be deported in 2009 after an ICE attorney forged his signature. His case shows that ICE was riddled with misconduct long before Donald Trump became president. (Mark Joseph Stern, Slate)
It’s Too Hot: In Texas, the ever-increasing temperatures caused by climate change are affecting already-vulnerable residents. (Sophie Novack, Naveena Sadasivam, and Gus Bova, Texas Observer)
Another Vote for Kavanaugh?: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh told Republican Senator Susan Collins that Roe v. Wade is “settled law,” Collins said after meeting with the judge. The Maine senator is considered a key vote in Kavanaugh's nomination. (Sunlen Serfaty, Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett, CNN)
Voting Rights at Work: To stop worker exploitation, writes Nathan J. Robinson, make workplaces democratic. (Current Affairs)
Uhh: Bernie Sanders’s son, Levi Sanders, is running for Congress in New Hampshire’s first district. One endorsement he didn’t get? His father’s. (Sydney Ember, The New York Times)
Visualized
Then and Now: One year after Hurricane Harvey struck Houston, photographers returned to the locations where they’d shot photos of the flooding caused by the storm. (Maggie Gordon, The Houston Chronicle)
