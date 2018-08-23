Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Only Choice: Trump’s voters don’t care about his personal morals or alleged corruption—they care that he’s not a Washington insider, writes Salena Zito. And the Democrats aren’t offering any good alternatives. (The New York Post)

Mountains of Evidence: Here’s why former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen cut a plea deal and admitted to committing eight federal crimes. (Rebecca Davis O’Brien, Nicole Hong, and Joe Palazzolo, The Wall Street Journal)

Venezuela Proves Nothing: Socialism is not why Venezuela is collapsing, despite what America’s right-wing media is saying. That argument is lazy and dishonest, writes Francisco Toro. (The Washington Post)

What’s the Difference Between Sanders and Warren?: The two progressive senators are often conflated. But Warren sees a clear difference: “He’s a socialist, and I believe in markets.” (Ruby Cramer, BuzzFeed)

Visualized

‘The Myth of the Criminal Immigrant’: Polling shows that almost half of Americans think immigrants make crime worse. But studies suggest no connection between increased immigration and increased crime. (Anna Flagg, The Marshall Project)