In Florida, keep an eye on the governor’s race: Progressive Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, among others, is challenging centrist and party favorite Gwen Graham for the Democratic nomination. On the Republican side, establishment-backed Adam Putnam is up against Representative Ron DeSantis, who’s been endorsed by President Trump.

What’s Next: No matter whom Arizona Governor Doug Ducey names as late Senator John McCain’s successor, his pick will likely be more of a hardline conservative than the maverick ever was. (Russell Berman)

There Can Only Be One: Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are both eying a 2020 presidential run. But their camps agree they can’t both run—so how will they decide who gets the nod? (David Catanese)

A Perfect Storm: Donald Trump lowered the White House’s bar to entry, making the possibility of an Avenatti 2020 run all the more possible. (Dick Polman)

Americans First: America’s global influence is declining. As it stops investing in its empire, it should start investing in its people. (Adrian Monck)

‘The Hate of Dixie’: Cynthia Tucker, who shares an Alabama hometown with Harper Lee, writes that she hasn’t been able to recognize Monroeville since she found out about the lynchings in its past. (Bitter Southerner)

The Catholic Civil War: Instead of breaking into ideological factions, Catholics should unite in the face of scandal to demand accountability from the pope, writes Ross Douthat. (New York Times)

Fighting the Opioid Crisis: Though some Republicans have claimed that Medicaid has made the opioid epidemic worse, a new study proves otherwise. (German Lopez, Vox)

Why She Died: Claudia Gómez took three months to reach the U.S. border from Guatemala. Three months later, the question remains—why did Border Patrol shoot and kill her? (Adolfo Flores, Buzzfeed News)

What School Shootings? NPR attempted to fact check the Education Department’s statistic that in the 2015-2016 school year 235 school shootings occurred. It was surprisingly difficult. (Anya Kamenetz, Alexis Arnold, and Emily Cardinali)