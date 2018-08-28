Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
-
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the Trump administration is “taking a look” at imposing regulations on Google after the president accused the company of rigging its results. Google said in a statement its search engine is “not used to set a political agenda.”
-
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello raised the official death toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975, following a new study by researchers at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health.
-
During a speech on the Senate floor, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham paid tribute to late Arizona Senator John McCain and encouraged Americans to “be more like” him.
-
Officials from Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. met in Washington, D.C., for NAFTA talks.
-
Roy Oliver, a white former Texas police officer, was found guilty in the death of Jordan Edwards, an unarmed black teenager.
The Races We’re Watching
Voters in Arizona and Florida are heading to the polls to pick nominees for Senate and gubernatorial races.
In Arizona, Republican Representative Martha McSally—the establishment favorite running against two Trump-like candidates, Kelli Ward and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio—is currently favored to win the GOP nomination in the primary to replace Senator Jeff Flake. Meanwhile, Democrats expect Representative Kyrsten Sinema will win their party’s nomination, and prove a formidable challenger to the Republican pick.
In Florida, keep an eye on the governor’s race: Progressive Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, among others, is challenging centrist and party favorite Gwen Graham for the Democratic nomination. On the Republican side, establishment-backed Adam Putnam is up against Representative Ron DeSantis, who’s been endorsed by President Trump.
Today on The Atlantic
-
What’s Next: No matter whom Arizona Governor Doug Ducey names as late Senator John McCain’s successor, his pick will likely be more of a hardline conservative than the maverick ever was. (Russell Berman)
-
There Can Only Be One: Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are both eying a 2020 presidential run. But their camps agree they can’t both run—so how will they decide who gets the nod? (David Catanese)
-
A Perfect Storm: Donald Trump lowered the White House’s bar to entry, making the possibility of an Avenatti 2020 run all the more possible. (Dick Polman)
-
Americans First: America’s global influence is declining. As it stops investing in its empire, it should start investing in its people. (Adrian Monck)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
‘The Hate of Dixie’: Cynthia Tucker, who shares an Alabama hometown with Harper Lee, writes that she hasn’t been able to recognize Monroeville since she found out about the lynchings in its past. (Bitter Southerner)
The Catholic Civil War: Instead of breaking into ideological factions, Catholics should unite in the face of scandal to demand accountability from the pope, writes Ross Douthat. (New York Times)
Fighting the Opioid Crisis: Though some Republicans have claimed that Medicaid has made the opioid epidemic worse, a new study proves otherwise. (German Lopez, Vox)
Why She Died: Claudia Gómez took three months to reach the U.S. border from Guatemala. Three months later, the question remains—why did Border Patrol shoot and kill her? (Adolfo Flores, Buzzfeed News)
Visualized
What School Shootings? NPR attempted to fact check the Education Department’s statistic that in the 2015-2016 school year 235 school shootings occurred. It was surprisingly difficult. (Anya Kamenetz, Alexis Arnold, and Emily Cardinali)
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.