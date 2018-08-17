Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Melania Mystery: Some see the first lady as a “quietly loyal helpmate” to the president, while others see her as a sort of captive, stifled from expressing her own opinions. What’s the truth? (Katie Rogers, Julie Hirschfeld Davis, and Maggie Haberman, The New York Times)

A ‘Political Hack’: Trump’s decision to revoke former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance was vindictive, writes Stephen F. Hayes, but Brennan himself has used tactics like that. (The Weekly Standard)

‘I Know He’s Frustrated’: According to several current and former administration officials, Trump has shown interest in a Blackwater proposal to privatize the war in Afghanistan. (Carol E. Lee, Courtney Kube, and Josh Lederman, NBC News)

Past the Deadline: A total of 565 migrant children have not yet been reunited with their families and are still in the custody of the U.S. government, the Justice Department said in a status update. (Carla Herreria, HuffPost)

Visualized

No Strings Attached: Annie Lowrey explains why the United States should offer universal basic income to every American. (Jackie Lay, The Atlantic)