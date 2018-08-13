Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2)
Today in 5 Lines
-
Peter Strzok, the FBI agent removed from the Russia investigation over anti-Trump text messages, was fired, his lawyer said.
-
Bobby Goodlatte, the son of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, said he’s “embarrassed” by his father's “political grandstanding” during Strzok's hearing earlier this year.
-
Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman released audio of a phone conversation with President Trump after she was fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly. Trump responded on Twitter, writing that Manigault Newman was “vicious, but not smart.”
-
After nearly two weeks of witnesses, prosecutors rested their case against Paul Manafort.
-
During a visit to Fort Drum, Trump signed a $716 billion defense bill named after Senator John McCain, but made no mention of the senator.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Death of a Nation? David Frum writes about Dinesh D’Souza’s resurgence under President Trump and what his comeback says about the state of conservatism.
-
Becoming the Enemy: Regardless of whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election, President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s convergence of interests may damage the United States even more in the long run, argues John Sipher.
-
The Next Revolution: Though Democrats have bet on America’s diversifying electorate to secure their party’s future, many second generation Latinos may be more hesitant to align with white coastal liberals who have been complicit in their parent’s mistreatment. (Reihan Salam)
-
An Expert on Violent Encounters: Graeme Wood profiles John Correia, a pastor whose self-defense YouTube videos have made him something of a celebrity in gun-rights circles.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Send Me Your Location: A new AP investigation reveals that many Google services track the location of iPhone and Android users, even if their privacy settings prohibit Google from doing so. (Ryan Nakashima)
Protests for Puerto Rico: Critics of the Trump administration’s response to Hurricane Maria are launching a seven-figure campaign to mobilize displaced Puerto Rican voters, and planning demonstrations to mark the anniversary of the hurricane. (Ed O’Keefe, CBS News)
He’s A Late Adolescent: Science doesn’t draw the same “bright line” as the Supreme Court when determining the age at which defendants stop being children and start being tried as “adults.” (Beth Schwartzapfel, The Marshall Project)
Taken for Granted: Despite the party’s resources, Democrats are not placing enough attention on Hispanic outreach—and that’s a mistake. (Adrian Carrasquillo, The New Republic)
Visualized
Countdown to November: This interactive map tracks the House races to watch in the 2018 midterms. (The New York Times)
Mapping an Epidemic: Republicans control the regions of the country with the most opioid prescriptions per person. (Sam Baker, Axios)
