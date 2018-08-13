Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Send Me Your Location: A new AP investigation reveals that many Google services track the location of iPhone and Android users, even if their privacy settings prohibit Google from doing so . (Ryan Nakashima)

Protests for Puerto Rico: Critics of the Trump administration’s response to Hurricane Maria are launching a seven-figure campaign to mobilize displaced Puerto Rican voters, and planning demonstrations to mark the anniversary of the hurricane. (Ed O’Keefe, CBS News)

He’s A Late Adolescent: Science doesn’t draw the same “bright line” as the Supreme Court when determining the age at which defendants stop being children and start being tried as “adults.” (Beth Schwartzapfel, The Marshall Project)

Taken for Granted: Despite the party’s resources, Democrats are not placing enough attention on Hispanic outreach —and that’s a mistake. (Adrian Carrasquillo, The New Republic)

Visualized

Countdown to November: This interactive map tracks the House races to watch in the 2018 midterms. (The New York Times)

Mapping an Epidemic: Republicans control the regions of the country with the most opioid prescriptions per person. (Sam Baker, Axios)