Snapshot

What We’re Reading

No Thanks, Nancy: Fifty Democrats running for the House say they won’t support Nancy Pelosi for speaker, according to an NBC News survey. (Jack Bohrer and Ali Vitali)

Scanning the Field: FiveThirtyEight conducted a comprehensive review of every Democratic primary so far in 2018. Their findings? Being a woman helps, but being a person of color doesn’t. (Meredith Conroy, Mai Nguyen, and Nathaniel Rakich)

Where the Real Power Is: To win the “culture war,” argues David French, conservatives should “prioritize investment in the fields that matter far more than politics,” like tech, media, and entertainment. (National Review)

A Liberal Paradox: Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard is backed by Bernie Sanders and has a long list of progressive bonafides. But after looking more closely at her record, some critics have questions. (Sabrina Siddiqui, The Guardian)

Visualized

What Do You Know About Trump’s Supporters?: Compare your perceptions to reality. (Nate Cohn and Alicia Parlapiano, The New York Times)

Why He Won: New data examining the 2016 electorate shows that nonvoters are responsible for the election of Donald Trump. (Philip Bump, The Washington Post)