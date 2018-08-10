Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
-
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized a new book by former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman as “riddled with lies and false accusations.” In her book, Manigault-Newman claims President Trump was caught on tape using racial epithets, and that she was offered hush money after being fired from her job.
-
Trump announced an increase in tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Turkey.
-
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said he plans to recuse himself from overseeing the vote count in his hotly-contested Republican gubernatorial primary election against Governor Jeff Colyer. Kobach currently leads Colyer by less than one-tenth of a percentage point.
-
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley announced that confirmation hearings for Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, will start on September 4.
-
White-nationalist protesters are expected to gather in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., on Sunday to mark the one-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Peak Trump: The administration’s rollout of the new Space Force is a kind of Trumpian branding that’s reminiscent of Trump University, writes David A. Graham.
-
‘The White Nationalists Are Winning’: The alt-right may never be able to form a movement, writes Adam Serwer, but “white nationalists’ ideological goals remain a core part of the Trump agenda.”
-
What Is a ‘Race-Class Narrative’?: New research suggests that talking overtly about race can help Democrats appeal to their base—and persuadable voters. (Elaine Godfrey)
-
Anything Can Happen: Democrats need a net gain of two seats to win back the Senate, which at this point, doesn’t seem likely. But be prepared for the unexpected. (Dick Polman)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
No Thanks, Nancy: Fifty Democrats running for the House say they won’t support Nancy Pelosi for speaker, according to an NBC News survey. (Jack Bohrer and Ali Vitali)
Scanning the Field: FiveThirtyEight conducted a comprehensive review of every Democratic primary so far in 2018. Their findings? Being a woman helps, but being a person of color doesn’t. (Meredith Conroy, Mai Nguyen, and Nathaniel Rakich)
Where the Real Power Is: To win the “culture war,” argues David French, conservatives should “prioritize investment in the fields that matter far more than politics,” like tech, media, and entertainment. (National Review)
A Liberal Paradox: Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard is backed by Bernie Sanders and has a long list of progressive bonafides. But after looking more closely at her record, some critics have questions. (Sabrina Siddiqui, The Guardian)
Visualized
What Do You Know About Trump’s Supporters?: Compare your perceptions to reality. (Nate Cohn and Alicia Parlapiano, The New York Times)
Why He Won: New data examining the 2016 electorate shows that nonvoters are responsible for the election of Donald Trump. (Philip Bump, The Washington Post)
