Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
-
President Trump said White House Counsel Don McGahn will leave the White House this fall after the presumed confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh.
-
Representative Ron DeSantis, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Florida, said voters would “monkey this up” if they elected his Democratic opponent, Andrew Gillum, who is African American.
-
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is reportedly planning new policies that would bolster the rights of students accused of sexual assault, protect colleges from liability, and encourage more support for victims.
-
A day after researchers estimated that nearly 3,000 people died in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria, Trump said his administration “did a fantastic job” responding to the storm.
-
The body of Senator John McCain laid in state at the Arizona state capitol. He'll also lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, followed by a funeral service at the National Cathedral Saturday.
Today on The Atlantic
-
Buckle Up: A black progressive is up against a Trump-loving conservative for governor of Florida. It’s bound to be “one of the most brutal races in the country.” (Russell Berman)
-
The Kremlin’s Angry White Men: This is how Russian intelligence agencies are using young right-wing extremists to undermine Western democracies. (Michael Carpenter)
-
Not Your Grandfather’s News Consumers: Teens are increasingly skeptical of traditional media outlets—and instead turning to social media for their news. (Taylor Lorenz)
-
Gerrymandering Drama: Federal judges ruled Monday that North Carolina’s congressional map is unconstitutional, but the map has already been used to elect candidates. Now what? (Vann R. Newkirk II)
-
Sundown for the Sheriff: Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s resounding loss in Tuesday’s Arizona Republican Senate primary marks the end of his political relevance. (Dick Polman)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Taking Some Liberties: At a White House dinner for evangelical Christians, President Trump claimed that he had repealed the Johnson Amendment, a law many evangelicals argue restricts their religious liberty. But he hasn't. (Aliza Nadi and Ken Dilanian, NBC News)
Stormy Skies: Vogue interviewed Stormy Daniels about Michael Cohen, her lawyer Michael Avenatti, and her newfound fame. (Amy Chozick)
Hate, Not Heritage: An increase in Northerners flying the Confederate flag shows that it doesn’t symbolize Southern heritage—it symbolizes white supremacy, writes Alex Pareene. (Huffington Post)
Lessons from Georgia: A majority-black Georgia county voted down a proposal to close its polling sites, thwarting a plan that many activists argued was really about voter suppression. (Jamil Smith, Rolling Stone)
What’s in a Name?: The effort to rename the Russell Senate Office Building, underscores a problem with political labels, writes Kevin D. Williamson: “The tendency of the modern, morally and politically illiterate progressive is to insist in essence ‘Racism = Conservatism’ and ‘Anti-Racism = Progressivism.’” (National Review)
Visualized
Going, Going, McGahn: White House Counsel Don McGahn is the latest official to leave the White House. Here’s how the departure rate of Trump administration officials stacks up against his predecessors. (Lauren Leatherby, Bloomberg)
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.