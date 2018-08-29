Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Taking Some Liberties: At a White House dinner for evangelical Christians, President Trump claimed that he had repealed the Johnson Amendment, a law many evangelicals argue restricts their religious liberty. But he hasn't. (Aliza Nadi and Ken Dilanian, NBC News)

Stormy Skies: Vogue interviewed Stormy Daniels about Michael Cohen, her lawyer Michael Avenatti, and her newfound fame. (Amy Chozick)

Hate, Not Heritage: An increase in Northerners flying the Confederate flag shows that it doesn’t symbolize Southern heritage—it symbolizes white supremacy, writes Alex Pareene. (Huffington Post)

Lessons from Georgia: A majority-black Georgia county voted down a proposal to close its polling sites, thwarting a plan that many activists argued was really about voter suppression. (Jamil Smith, Rolling Stone)

What’s in a Name?: The effort to rename the Russell Senate Office Building, underscores a problem with political labels, writes Kevin D. Williamson: “The tendency of the modern, morally and politically illiterate progressive is to insist in essence ‘Racism = Conservatism’ and ‘Anti-Racism = Progressivism.’” (National Review)

Visualized

Going, Going, McGahn: White House Counsel Don McGahn is the latest official to leave the White House. Here’s how the departure rate of Trump administration officials stacks up against his predecessors. (Lauren Leatherby, Bloomberg)