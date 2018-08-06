Snapshot

What We’re Reading

A Leftist in Michigan: Abdul El-Sayed, who’s been called “the new Obama,” is running to be Michigan’s next governor on a leftist platform. Can he win? (Nathan J. Robinson, New York Magazine)

Fighting Poverty: Activists with the Poor People’s Campaign in Kentucky have been locked out of the statehouse and snubbed by the governor—but they’re pressing on . (Junior Walters, Facing South)

‘America’s Test Market’: The demographics of Columbus, Ohio, are nearly identical to the country as a whole—making Tuesday’s special election in Ohio’s 12th congressional district a bellwether race. (John Fund, National Review)

‘Master of the Dog Whistle’: President Trump has a concerning tendency to insult the intelligence of black— and only black —athletes, writes Michael Powell. (The New York Times)

Visualized

Flooded: See how the very levees meant to stop floods can cause them instead . (Al Shaw, Lisa Song, Katie Campbell, and Ranjani Chakraborty, ProPublica)

The Word ‘Welfare’: Even as more Americans have become dependent on government assistance, public opinion has turned against it. (Emily Badger, The New York Times)