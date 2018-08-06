Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2) and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
-
Rick Gates, Paul Manafort’s longtime business partner, testified in the fifth day of Manafort’s federal trial that the two men committed crimes.
-
The first set of U.S. sanctions on Iran prompted by President Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement went into effect.
-
President Trump endorsed controversial Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach, against the advice of senior Republican officials.
-
Republicans are reportedly considering another attempt at repealing the Affordable Care Act if they retain control of Congress after the midterms.
-
The California wildfires expanded over the weekend and are now the second largest in state history.
Today on The Atlantic
-
An Unfolding Tragedy: In The Atlantic’s September cover story, Franklin Foer investigates the radicalization of ICE under President Trump.
-
It’s Happened Before: Fifty million years ago, there were palm trees in the Arctic Circle. Peter Brannen explains the frightening precedent revealed in a recent climate change study.
-
Useful Signaling: “White-bashing,” which some have accused recent New York Times hire Sarah Jeong of, can actually serve a purpose, argues Reihan Salam.
-
Twitter Trouble: President’s Trump tweet on Sunday about the purpose of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting may have incriminated both his son and himself. (David A. Graham)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
A Leftist in Michigan: Abdul El-Sayed, who’s been called “the new Obama,” is running to be Michigan’s next governor on a leftist platform. Can he win? (Nathan J. Robinson, New York Magazine)
Fighting Poverty: Activists with the Poor People’s Campaign in Kentucky have been locked out of the statehouse and snubbed by the governor—but they’re pressing on. (Junior Walters, Facing South)
‘America’s Test Market’: The demographics of Columbus, Ohio, are nearly identical to the country as a whole—making Tuesday’s special election in Ohio’s 12th congressional district a bellwether race. (John Fund, National Review)
‘Master of the Dog Whistle’: President Trump has a concerning tendency to insult the intelligence of black—and only black—athletes, writes Michael Powell. (The New York Times)
Visualized
Flooded: See how the very levees meant to stop floods can cause them instead. (Al Shaw, Lisa Song, Katie Campbell, and Ranjani Chakraborty, ProPublica)
The Word ‘Welfare’: Even as more Americans have become dependent on government assistance, public opinion has turned against it. (Emily Badger, The New York Times)
