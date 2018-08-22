Snapshot

What Happens Now?: Michael Cohen’s plea deal has implicated President Trump. Now, Americans are about to find out if a sitting president can be indicted . (Adam Liptak and Jim Rutenberg, The New York Times)

In Case of Emergency: Here is the Democrats’ contingency plan if President Trump fires Special Counsel Robert Mueller. (Josh Lederman and Mike Memoli, NBC News)

How to Win: Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward is trailing her Republican opponents ahead of the Arizona primary. Her strategy to catch up? “Consolidate the kook vote.” (John McCormack, The Weekly Standard)

Yikes: Here are 10 of the most stunning allegations against Republican Representative Duncan Hunter, who was indicted Tuesday night on several counts. (Amber Phillips, The Washington Post)

Visualized

‘The Geography of Sexism’: According to a new study, Arkansas is the most sexist state in the country, and New Hampshire is the least. Where does your state stand ? (Christopher Ingraham, The Washington Post)