Today in 5 Lines
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders maintained that President Trump “did nothing wrong” after Michael Cohen said he violated campaign-finance laws at Trump’s behest.
Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, said his client would refuse a pardon from Trump if it was offered and said Cohen is willing to testify before any congressional committee about Trump.
In an interview set to air on Thursday with Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt, Trump said payments made to Playboy model Karen McDougal came from him, not from his campaign, contradicting his earlier statements about the matter.
The Democratic National Committee contacted the FBI on Tuesday after identifying a hacking attempt on its voter database.
California Representative Duncan Hunter, who was indicted on Tuesday for misusing campaign funds, accused the Department of Justice of having a “political agenda” and conducting a “witch hunt.”
Today on The Atlantic
Two Different Definitions: Corruption, in the minds of President Trump’s supporters, has less to do with “the violation of law than the violation of established hierarchies,” writes Peter Beinart.
‘The President Is a Crook’: Now that the president has been implicated in a crime, America has a choice, writes David Frum: “[It] can have the rule of law, or it can keep the Trump presidency.”
Climate Change Is Here: Climate change is not a future problem; it’s a current one. And it’s already affecting communities in the southern United States. (Vann R. Newkirk II)
Video Games and Vacations: California Representative Duncan Hunter was indicted Tuesday for misusing campaign funds. His exorbitant expenses could end up costing the GOP. (Russell Berman)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
What Happens Now?: Michael Cohen’s plea deal has implicated President Trump. Now, Americans are about to find out if a sitting president can be indicted. (Adam Liptak and Jim Rutenberg, The New York Times)
In Case of Emergency: Here is the Democrats’ contingency plan if President Trump fires Special Counsel Robert Mueller. (Josh Lederman and Mike Memoli, NBC News)
How to Win: Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward is trailing her Republican opponents ahead of the Arizona primary. Her strategy to catch up? “Consolidate the kook vote.” (John McCormack, The Weekly Standard)
Yikes: Here are 10 of the most stunning allegations against Republican Representative Duncan Hunter, who was indicted Tuesday night on several counts. (Amber Phillips, The Washington Post)
Visualized
‘The Geography of Sexism’: According to a new study, Arkansas is the most sexist state in the country, and New Hampshire is the least. Where does your state stand? (Christopher Ingraham, The Washington Post)
