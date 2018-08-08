Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Pulling the Strings: Three wealthy members of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, have been shaping the administration’s veteran policies. None of them have served in the U.S. military or held government positions. (Isaac Arnsdorf, ProPublica)

Labor’s Ahead: Voters in Missouri overwhelmingly rejected right-to-work legislation in a referendum Tuesday night. That might have been the biggest Democratic victory so far , writes Philip Bump. (The Washington Post)

Locked In: Many prisons are forcing inmates to communicate with family and friends via a privately-owned email company—and the company is making millions . (Victoria Law, Wired)

A Holy Alliance?: In the last few years, some white evangelicals—including Franklin Graham—have become awfully friendly with the Russian government, reports Jack Jenkins. (Religion News Service)

Visualized

Kept Apart: More than 500 migrant children are still separated from their families. Here’s why . (Leslie Shapiro and Manas Sharma, The Washington Post)