Republican Representative Christopher Collins, center, leaves federal court on August 8, 2018, in New York. Rep. Collins of western New York state has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades.Mary Altaffer /AP

Today in 5 Lines

Today on The Atlantic

Snapshot

The “Kavanaugh Singers,” from the conservative organization Advocate of the U.S. Inc., sing in front of the Supreme Court promoting the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Brian Snyder / Reuters

What We’re Reading

Pulling the Strings: Three wealthy members of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, have been shaping the administration’s veteran policies. None of them have served in the U.S. military or held government positions. (Isaac Arnsdorf, ProPublica)

Labor’s Ahead: Voters in Missouri overwhelmingly rejected right-to-work legislation in a referendum Tuesday night. That might have been the biggest Democratic victory so far, writes Philip Bump. (The Washington Post)

Locked In: Many prisons are forcing inmates to communicate with family and friends via a privately-owned email company—and the company is making millions. (Victoria Law, Wired)

A Holy Alliance?: In the last few years, some white evangelicals—including Franklin Graham—have become awfully friendly with the Russian government, reports Jack Jenkins. (Religion News Service)

Visualized

Kept Apart: More than 500 migrant children are still separated from their families. Here’s why. (Leslie Shapiro and Manas Sharma, The Washington Post)

