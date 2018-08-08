Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2) and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
Republican Representative Chris Collins of New York was indicted on insider trading charges and subsequently removed from the House Energy and Commerce Committee by Speaker Paul Ryan.
Senator Rand Paul said he delivered a letter from President Trump to the administration of Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Moscow. The White House said Paul had requested the letter.
Two high-stakes races in Ohio and Kansas remained too close to call on Wednesday, as officials continued to count ballots. Legislative leaders in Kansas said a recount is highly likely.
Voters in Missouri resoundingly rejected right-to-work legislation in a statewide referendum Tuesday.
The Trump administration is imposing new sanctions on Russia in response to the chemical attack on an ex-Russian spy in Britain.
Today on The Atlantic
Blue Wave Rising: The results in Ohio’s special House election Tuesday revealed an opportunity for Democrats in 2018. (Ronald Brownstein)
Get Schooled: Debates over education policy are playing a surprisingly large role in the Wisconsin governor’s race. (Adam Harris)
A Whimper, Not a Bang: Despite the promise of salacious details from witness Rick Gates, day six of Paul Manafort’s trial proved to be disappointing. (Elaina Plott)
A Witch Hunt of Trump’s Own: New documents show that President Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity was actually an inquisition with an anti-immigrant agenda, writes Vann R. Newkirk II.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Pulling the Strings: Three wealthy members of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, have been shaping the administration’s veteran policies. None of them have served in the U.S. military or held government positions. (Isaac Arnsdorf, ProPublica)
Labor’s Ahead: Voters in Missouri overwhelmingly rejected right-to-work legislation in a referendum Tuesday night. That might have been the biggest Democratic victory so far, writes Philip Bump. (The Washington Post)
Locked In: Many prisons are forcing inmates to communicate with family and friends via a privately-owned email company—and the company is making millions. (Victoria Law, Wired)
A Holy Alliance?: In the last few years, some white evangelicals—including Franklin Graham—have become awfully friendly with the Russian government, reports Jack Jenkins. (Religion News Service)
Visualized
Kept Apart: More than 500 migrant children are still separated from their families. Here’s why. (Leslie Shapiro and Manas Sharma, The Washington Post)
