David J. Phillip / AP

Written by Madeleine Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2) and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)

Today in 5 Lines

Today on The Atlantic

  • Alex Jones’s Legacy: Competing truths no longer pollute American discourse—competing lies do. (Megan Garber)

  • ‘Witch Hunt’: With his repeated Twitter attacks on the Russia investigation, Trump is exploiting a psychological reality: Say something enough times, and people might start to believe it. (Olivia Paschal)

  • The Death of Bipartisan Romance?: The relationship between Grimes, the left-leaning singer, and Elon Musk, the maligned capitalist billionaire, has Twitter critics riled up. (Spencer Kornhaber)

  • A Calling: In predominantly rural states like Arkansas, governments often struggle to provide adequate foster care. But evangelical groups are stepping into the void. (Naomi Schaefer Riley)

  • Left in Limbo: The Trump administration’s restrictive immigration policies have stranded nearly 100 Iranian Christians in Austria, with no relief in sight. (Krishnadev Calamur)

Snapshot

Astronaut Victor Glover raises his arms after being introduced as one of the astronauts assigned to crew the first flight tests and missions of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon. (David J. Phillip / AP)

What We’re Reading

A Step Forward? The United States has restarted diplomatic conversations with the Taliban, and some experts are cautiously optimistic about a potential peace process. (Alex Ward, Vox)

More Than Ever: Meet the Native Americans who are running for office in record numbers. (Mark Trahant, High Country News)

A Place Called Hope: Everything might seem terrible, writes Jim Geraghty, but there are many reasons to be optimistic about America’s future. (National Review)

A Smaller Tent: As the Democratic Party moves to the left on abortion, it’s leaving the pro-life faction of the party behind. (Jennifer Haberkorn, Politico Magazine)

Visualized

The Wacky World of Chyrons: See how cable news uses chyrons to report on the president—and call him out. (Paul Farhi, The Washington Post)

We want to hear what you think. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.