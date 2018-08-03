Snapshot

What We’re Reading

A Step Forward? The United States has restarted diplomatic conversations with the Taliban, and some experts are cautiously optimistic about a potential peace process. (Alex Ward, Vox)

More Than Ever: Meet the Native Americans who are running for office in record numbers. (Mark Trahant, High Country News)

A Place Called Hope: Everything might seem terrible, writes Jim Geraghty, but there are many reasons to be optimistic about America’s future. (National Review)

A Smaller Tent: As the Democratic Party moves to the left on abortion, it’s leaving the pro-life faction of the party behind. (Jennifer Haberkorn, Politico Magazine)

Visualized

The Wacky World of Chyrons: See how cable news uses chyrons to report on the president—and call him out. (Paul Farhi, The Washington Post)