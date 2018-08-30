Snapshot

What We’re Reading

‘Narcissist Abuse’: An ex-girlfriend of Representative Keith Ellison, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, is accusing him of emotional abuse. These are the allegations. (Julie Turkewitz and Farah Stockman, The New York Times)

Underestimated: Andrew Gillum won the Democratic nomination in Florida’s gubernatorial primary on Tuesday despite polling in fourth place. Eight pollsters explain what went wrong. (Li Zhou, Vox)

‘Nothing Short of Hypocrisy’: Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks harshly about capitalism. But lately, writes Katherine Timpf, she’s been making the case for it. (National Review)

‘RIP Sports Metaphors’: America’s political system is in crisis, writes Ben Smith, and journalists can no longer treat politics like a game. (BuzzFeed)

Visualized

Understanding White Voters: Who is Trump’s base, really? And who are the “ultimate swing voters”? Amy Walter breaks down recently released data and analysis for answers. (The Cook Political Report)