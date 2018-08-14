Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
President Trump escalated his attacks against former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, calling her a “dog” on Twitter.
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters she “can’t guarantee” that Trump has never used a racial slur after Manigault Newman claimed Trump is on tape using the N-word.
Defense lawyers for former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort rested without calling any witnesses in his fraud trial. Closing arguments for the trial are expected to begin on Wednesday morning.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court released a report listing more than 300 clergy members accused of sexual abuse, and identifying at least 1,000 child victims.
Two people were injured after a car plowed into the gates of the United Kingdom’s Parliament. London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident as a possible act of terrorism.
The Races We’re Watching
Voters in Connecticut, Vermont, Minnesota, and Wisconsin are heading to the polls for their primary elections.
In Minnesota, Republicans see opportunities to take back several seats, including the governor’s mansion: Former Governor Tim Pawlenty and Jeff Johnson are vying for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. On the Democratic side, former Republican staffer and political pundit Richard Painter is challenging incumbent Senator Tina Smith. And three women—state Representative Ilhan Omar, state Senator Patricia Torres, and state House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher—are running against each other in Minnesota’s 5th district, which is strongly Democratic.
In Wisconsin, Tony Evers, the state’s public-schools chief, appears to be the clear favorite to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary and take on Governor Scott Walker in November. If he does, our own Adam Harris writes, the race will primarily be focused on education. Another key Democratic primary race to watch is in Speaker Paul Ryan’s district: Will Randy “Iron Stache” Bryce defeat his Democratic opponent, Cathy Myers?
Today on The Atlantic
-
America Doesn’t Need Another Tape: Adam Serwer argues that the only Americans who don’t believe Trump would use a racial slur are his supporters—and “it would be naive to think that a mere recording of him using it would alter that.”
-
‘The Church of Trump’: It’s no surprise that President Trump hasn’t lost approval from his supporters, writes Alex Wagner: “Trumpism, like many forms of non-secular worship, makes its believers feel good.”
-
An Insider’s Account: In her new book Unhinged, former senior White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman slams Vice President Mike Pence, Hope Hicks, and the Trump kids. (Elaina Plott)
-
The Contagion Is Spreading: Americans are living in a world where partisans control the gateways to the courts and where principle no longer matters—to voters or anyone else, writes Benjamin Wittes.
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
Visualized
