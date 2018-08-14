In Wisconsin, Tony Evers, the state’s public-schools chief, appears to be the clear favorite to win the Democratic gubernatorial primary and take on Governor Scott Walker in November. If he does, our own Adam Harris writes, the race will primarily be focused on education. Another key Democratic primary race to watch is in Speaker Paul Ryan’s district: Will Randy “Iron Stache” Bryce defeat his Democratic opponent, Cathy Myers?

America Doesn’t Need Another Tape: Adam Serwer argues that the only Americans who don’t believe Trump would use a racial slur are his supporters—and “it would be naive to think that a mere recording of him using it would alter that.”

‘The Church of Trump’: It’s no surprise that President Trump hasn’t lost approval from his supporters, writes Alex Wagner: “Trumpism, like many forms of non-secular worship, makes its believers feel good.”

An Insider’s Account: In her new book Unhinged, former senior White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman slams Vice President Mike Pence, Hope Hicks, and the Trump kids. (Elaina Plott)

The Contagion Is Spreading: Americans are living in a world where partisans control the gateways to the courts and where principle no longer matters—to voters or anyone else, writes Benjamin Wittes.

12 Weeks to Go: These are six Senate races to keep an eye on heading into November. (Albert R. Hunt, Bloomberg)

The Next Sarah Palin?: Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s recent campaign gaffes have given Republicans reason to celebrate, writes Michael Graham. (CBS News)

‘He’s Got a Camera!’: When Antifa, an “anti-fascist” militant group, descended on Washington D.C., last weekend for the “Unite the Right” rally, they didn’t find many white supremacists. So they fought the press instead. (Avi Selk, The Washington Post)

Like Wildfire: Here’s the story of how three conspiracy theorists popularized the emerging “Qanon” theory. (Brandy Zadrozny and Ben Collins, NBC News)

Does Trump Hurt or Help?: The New York Times examined the kind of candidates who have earned the president’s backing—and whether they’ve succeeded in their races. (Audrey Carlsen and Isabella Grullón Paz)