Cruz had a staffer at the hoop ready with a tape measurer to make the same point—the height of the hoops in Indiana and New York City are the same and their citizens have the same say. Instead, Cruz did the unthinkable: he called the hoop a basketball ring, something nobody who has ever played basketball, much less seen a basketball hoop, ever called it. Kimmel devoted an entire man-on-the-street segment to ridiculing Cruz. Stephen Colbert gave him a sarcastic pep talk: “There’s no crying in sportsball.”

Cruz hates the way the late-night TV hosts fawn over liberals and skewer conservative Republicans. “Watch any Republican go on a late night TV show,” he says. “With a Democrat they laugh, talk about fun topics, they have a great time. When a Republican goes on, these late night hosts suddenly want to be Tim Russert, questioning you on all the issues. That’s not hard, we do that all day, it’s not complicated. But the whole point of those shows is to not talk about the latest bill in the Senate.” There are two basic caricatures of Republicans by the liberal media, he tells me: “We’re either stupid or evil.”

The genesis of this counterintuitive basketball image-makeover was Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors in May when Cruz, no crowd favorite in his hometown, tweeted a picture from his seats before the game. It reeked of classic political theater. Hillary Clinton wears a Yankees hat, then a Cubs hat; John McCain tells a story of how the Green Bay Packers helped get him through his time as a POW, then changes it to the Steelers when he’s in Pittsburgh.

Cruz promises me that’s not him. He played basketball in high school (he was a benchwarmer) and he’s been a Rockets fan his whole life. In 1994, he was at Game 7 of the NBA Finals when the Rockets beat the Knicks. “John Starks was 0-for-11,” Cruz says with a grin (actually, he was 2-for-18, but close enough). Ask him about his hard-luck Rockets, and he says he wants a third scorer next year. “There’s been a lot of chatter about Carmelo Anthony, which I like. That would take a lot of pressure of Harden and Chris Paul.” (Anthony agreed to sign with the Rockets this week.) LeBron James signing with the Lakers? “LeBron going to L.A. is so LeBron. Hollywood.” (The last word—Hollywood—drips with disdain.) Whether the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty is good for the NBA? “From the Celtics to the Lakers to the Bulls, the NBA has often had dominant teams. You hope it pushes other teams to get better.” (That was a yes.)

But back to Cruz’s Game 7 tweet. Kimmel started in on him again, joking on TV that the Rockets lost the series because he was at the game. Then he played the “basketball ring” footage for good measure. It stung. Cruz had had enough. On Twitter, he challenged Kimmel to a game of one-on-one, a chance to finally punch back at a liberal gadfly who’d been skewering him for years. “My wife’s got the lights off, telling me to come to bed,” Cruz says. “I tell her I can’t. I’m in the middle of a Twitter war with Jimmy Kimmel!”