I don’t think so.

“Such a public clarion call certainly makes one wonder what Mr. Trump privately encouraged his advisers to do—and what they actually did—to win the election,” Brennan continues, returning to sound argument.

Finally, Brennan says that he follows the news, and that there are many suspicious interactions between Trump’s associates and Russians. He questions whether or not “the collusion”—that is, Team Trump's known attempts to benefit from Russian help on campaign matters—ever crossed the line into not just immoral, but illegal, behavior:

While I had deep insight into Russian activities during the 2016 election, I now am aware—thanks to the reporting of an open and free press—of many more of the highly suspicious dalliances of some American citizens with people affiliated with the Russian intelligence services. Mr. Trump’s claims of no collusion are, in a word, hogwash. The only questions that remain are whether the collusion that took place constituted criminally liable conspiracy, whether obstruction of justice occurred to cover up any collusion or conspiracy, and how many members of “Trump Incorporated” attempted to defraud the government by laundering and concealing the movement of money into their pockets. A jury is about to deliberate bank and tax fraud charges against one of those people, Paul Manafort, Mr. Trump’s former campaign chairman. And the campaign’s former deputy chairman, Rick Gates, has pleaded guilty to financial fraud and lying to investigators.

Enter Burr, who inserted himself into the conflict after the op-ed was published, and explicitly sided with Trump in the matter.

He did so with this statement:

Director Brennan’s recent statements purport to know as fact that the Trump campaign colluded with a foreign power. If Director Brennan’s statement is based on intelligence he received while still leading the CIA, why didn’t he include it in the Intelligence Community Assessment released in 2017? If his statement is based on intelligence he has seen since leaving office, it constitutes an intelligence breach. If he has some other personal knowledge of or evidence of collusion, it should be disclosed to the Special Counsel, not The New York Times. If, however, Director Brennan’s statement is purely political and based on conjecture, the president has full authority to revoke his security clearance as head of the Executive Branch.

This statement reflects poorly on Burr. To flag its flaws in ascending order:

First, Brennan published his op-ed after his security clearance was revoked. Yet Burr cites the op-ed as if it provides the justification for Trump revoking the security clearance.

Second, Brennan is explicit about why he believes that Trump colluded with a foreign power: He cites that July 2016 news conference and “highly suspicious dalliances of some American citizens with people affiliated with the Russian intelligence services” that he learned about “thanks to the reporting of an open and free press.” One can dispute whether that actually constitutes “collusion,” a term with no legal definition, but nothing Brennan cites is classified.