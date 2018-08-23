Subscribe to Radio Atlantic: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

Matt and Gillian discuss Paul Manafort’s guilty verdict and Michael Cohen’s guilty plea with Franklin Foer and David A. Graham. Was Tuesday a turning point for the Trump administration?



Links



- “The Day That Everything Changed for Trump” (David A. Graham, August 22, 2018)

- “Trump’s Victory Was a Disaster for Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort” (David A. Graham, August 23, 2018)

- “Blind Confidence Couldn’t Save Paul Manafort” (Franklin Foer, August 21, 2018)

- “The Plot Against America” (Franklin Foer, March 2018 Issue)

- “Will Trump Be Meeting With His Counterpart — Or His Handler?” (Jonathan Chait, New York Magazine, July 8, 2018)

- “All Eyes on the Presidency” (Adam Serwer, August 22, 2018)

- Corruption in America (Zephyr Teachout, 2016)

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.