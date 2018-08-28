The big number is the one that will elicit the most media response from the study: Almost 3,000 people were killed by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The total, which was estimated using a full government-supplied dataset and a complex model, will likely be cited as the most reliable account of the death toll. It is presented in a similar way to previous estimates. As in other studies, the GW researchers essentially modeled what the death rate in Puerto Rico would’ve looked like if Maria hadn’t hit, and then used that number from September to the following February as a baseline. The estimate of real-life deaths above that baseline are the “excess deaths” estimated throughout that period. The 95 percent confidence interval, or the range in which researchers can reasonably expect the precise total to fall, is from 2,658 to 3,290 dead. Any of these numbers—from the low to high end—would make Hurricane Maria one of the most massive disasters of any kind in modern American history.

But the report is as interested in the genesis of that number as in the death toll itself. As opposed to an influential investigation from Harvard University researchers earlier in the summer, which estimated over 4,000 deaths but had a wide confidence interval, this study used official death certificates from Puerto Rico’s health department. And as opposed to a study of administrative data posted earlier this month, which reported 1,139 deaths from September to December, this effort also modeled the staggering amount of migration triggered by Maria—almost a tenth of the population of Puerto Rico left in the aftermath of the storm—and registered continued spikes in deaths through February.

Researchers are still counting the dead from Hurricane Maria.

The level of detail in this analysis allowed researchers to shed light on the disparate impacts of the storm’s destruction within Puerto Rican populations. Based on the long period of excess deaths in the disaster-response phase, previous models gestured at the possibility that much of the burden of mortality didn’t come directly from the storm’s damage, but as infrastructure and other vital systems collapsed. The GW study confirms that prediction with much more clarity. “Certain groups—those in lower income areas and the elderly—faced the highest risk,” said Carlos Santos-Burgoa, a GW professor and the principal investigator, in a statement.

In particular, the study found that death rates in the lowest-income areas peaked at about 60 percent higher than baseline in the aftermath of the storm. That’s compared with a 20 percent overall increase in deaths across the island. Those results seem to comport with the infrastructure and health-care deficiencies many observers noted in the aftermath of the storm, which disproportionately affected lower-income areas. Places like the small island of Vieques, which lost its water and electricity—and for a time relied on ad hoc (and illegal) deliveries of goods by volunteers in an airplane—suffered the highest average excess mortality.