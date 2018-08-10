Democrats hope they can portray Buehler as a conservative attempting a late-in-the-game rebrand, noting that he tacked to the right in a relatively competitive primary against two more conservative candidates. But Buehler is no fan of President Donald Trump. In May 2017, he wrote in a lengthy Facebook post: “Being inexperienced, ill-tempered and even incompetent are not crimes, but impeding or obstructing justice is, so we need to fully understand what President Trump has done.” Brown’s campaign later called Buehler a “Trump[…] in training” in a fundraising email.

Brown has an extensive record on which to run. She served in the state legislature for 17 years and was secretary of state for another six before becoming governor in 2015 after John Kitzhaber resigned at the onset of his fourth term amid a federal investigation. She easily won a special election the following year. Brown’s ascent came “kind of by accident,” according to Jeanne Atkins, the chair of Oregon’s Democratic Party who briefly replaced Brown as secretary of state, and Brown has struggled to maintain Kitzhaber’s pre-scandal popularity.

To many Republican operatives, Brown is a career politician who is too cozy with unions and out-of-touch with many voters. To Democratic allies, she is a hard-working, no-nonsense administrator. She got $5 million in funding to aid homeless shelters last winter, pushed through a law authorizing automatic voter registration in the state, and campaigned against national Republicans’ health care law last year. She’s also the first elected openly LGBTQ governor in the nation. (New Jersey’s Jim McGreevey announced he was gay shortly before resigning in 2004.)

Brown is neither incredibly popular nor unpopular — a recent Morning Consult poll found her approval rating at 44 percent and her disapproval rating at 41 percent. Atkins says she “wasn’t as focused on promoting herself” as she was on governing for much of her term. Jennifer Duffy, a senior editor at the Cook Political Report who covers gubernatorial races, was less charitable. “She doesn’t have a whole lot of charisma, that’s for sure,” she says. “That’s not a statement on her intelligence or anything else, but for a politician she doesn’t have a lot of charisma.”

Predictably, both campaigns have sought to paint their own candidate as an effective problem-solver and administrator, usually while portraying their opponent as a showboat. Brown may have the upper hand thanks to almost a decade as secretary of state and governor, but Buehler will seek to use his experience as a business owner and surgeon to his advantage.

And although the candidates have disagreed on many issues — and have had something of a rivalry since Brown defeated Buehler in the 2012 secretary of state election — they have worked together in the past. In 2015, Brown signed into law Buehler’s bill to allow pharmacies to offer birth control on-demand, without prescription.