In her new book Unhinged, set to be released on Tuesday, Omarosa Manigault Newman charts her fifteen years in the “cult” of Trumpworld, from her “Apprentice” days to the West Wing. She uses the word often throughout her 330-page memoir—cult—describing its leader as “mentally impaired,” his followers as “worshipful.”
Manigault admits to being an unwitting member herself. The former reality-television start writes of knowing her “friend and mentor,” Donald Trump, was “racial” from the start of their relationship, but not necessarily “racist”—a distinction she can’t quite define, but one she says kept her enmeshed in the cult for over a decade. Manigault’s breaking point, in her words, was when chatter about the “N-word tape”—a rumored recording of Trump using the racial slur during his “Apprentice” days—became “intense again” last fall. Manigault writes that she has not heard the alleged tape herself, but that she has confirmed through “three sources” that it exists. It is for this reason, she concludes, that she was “brusquely” fired on December 17, 2017 from her post as assistant to the President, with Chief of Staff John Kelly deep in fear of what she might know, and what she might reveal publicly.
Yet while Manigault Newman paints herself as a doe-eyed, innocent passenger on the Trump Train, unaware of its defects until one bombshell-like moment, she’s not so charitable toward her former colleagues. As Manigault Newman tells it, she was engaged only in a good-faith effort to serve her country, but people such as Vice President Mike Pence, Hope Hicks, and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos were actively intent on destroying it, all in service of their idol: Trump.
Here is how she describes her former “battle buddies” in the cult of Trumpworld, according to an advance copy of Unhinged obtained by The Atlantic.
Vice President Mike Pence
Manigault Newman writes that she became suspicious of Pence’s ambitions during the Republican National Convention in summer 2016. It was the third night of festivities when she met Pence and his three brothers, “who looked like his clones,” in the Trump family box.
“‘We always knew this would happen to Mike. He’s always wanted to be president...I mean vice president!’ one of his brothers said with a wink,” Manigault Newman writes. “It was a real joking-not-joking look, and I filed it under ‘keep an eye on that situation.’”
Having kept an eye on the “situation” in the two years since, Manigault Newman concludes that Pence’s presidential ambitions guide his actions unilaterally. That, she writes, should “worr[y]” people: “So everyone wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider it. We would be begging for the days of Trump back if Pence became president.”
She accuses Pence of a monotonous acquiescence to this White House’s every scandal. In senior staff meetings, she says, Pence would defend Trump by saying, “‘God is telling me to support the president. God is telling me I’m here to serve.’ He was being directed by a higher deity to agree with Trump no matter what.”
His team wasn’t so on message, Manigault Newman writes. “I became troubled about [Pence]. The first thing I noticed was that people on his staff kept slipping up and calling him president—accidentally sometimes. Jokingly, in private, I heard people say things like, ‘When we’re in charge…’ or ‘Once you become president…’....I suspected that Pence was just biding his time, looking the part of the perfect VP, until Trump resigned, was impeached, or served his term.”
If Trump had caught on to his number two’s alleged ambitions, he didn’t let on. “Perhaps his attraction to Pence was another sign of his loneliness,” Manigault Newman writes. “No one else in his life gazed at him with such adoration, certainly not his wife anymore. (Maybe Ivanka?)”
Hope Hicks
Manigault Newman writes condescendingly of Hicks, former Trump campaign spokesperson and White House communications director, describing her as “very nice, capable, sensitive, and out of her depth.”
Manigault Newman argues that Hicks was an infamously silent spokesperson—indeed, she never spoke publicly on the campaign trail—because she was “so painfully aware of her inadequacies.” “Hope was terrified to give statements or even entertain the idea of it. She lacked confidence because she knew she wasn’t qualified to talk about policy or the political process,” Manigault writes. “She had no insight into or understanding of what was going on.”
Manigault Newman recalls an early conversation with Hicks about encouraging turnout during one of the primaries. “She didn’t even know the basic terminology,” she writes. “I remember once talking to her about GOTV for one of the primaries. She said, ‘What’s GOTV?’”
Manigault Newman writes she was “surprised” by Hicks’s answer, because it was “politics 101.” She says she’d then observe Hicks “always Googling terms while we were in meetings, always playing catch-up, always sensitive about what she didn’t know.”
In Manigault Newman’s view, Hicks’s attractiveness kept her around. “Trump has an affinity for pretty women,” she writes. “He’d rather have a pretty woman with no experience around than a qualified, less-attractive woman.”
Manigault critically implies that Hicks knew her looks were her armor. She “pushed her fashion choices as far as possible, wearing miniskirts with thigh-high boots or diaphanous summer dresses in the dead of winter, the opposite of traditional Washington conservative style.”
Manigault Newman also suspects Hicks of informing John Kelly that she was “this close to getting [her] hands” on the supposed tape. “I’d informed Hope Hicks...that chatter about the N-word tape was heating up,” Manigault Newman writes. “Ever since that meeting, she’d been eager and asking frequently about my progress on the matter.” Manigault Newman offers no evidence that Hicks tipped off Kelly to Manigault Newman’s “progress on the matter,” yet still identifies Hicks, in this sense, as the catalyst for her termination.
