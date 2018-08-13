Here is how she describes her former “battle buddies” in the cult of Trumpworld, according to an advance copy of Unhinged obtained by The Atlantic.

Vice President Mike Pence

Manigault Newman writes that she became suspicious of Pence’s ambitions during the Republican National Convention in summer 2016. It was the third night of festivities when she met Pence and his three brothers, “who looked like his clones,” in the Trump family box.

“‘We always knew this would happen to Mike. He’s always wanted to be president...I mean vice president!’ one of his brothers said with a wink,” Manigault Newman writes. “It was a real joking-not-joking look, and I filed it under ‘keep an eye on that situation.’”

Having kept an eye on the “situation” in the two years since, Manigault Newman concludes that Pence’s presidential ambitions guide his actions unilaterally. That, she writes, should “worr[y]” people: “So everyone wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider it. We would be begging for the days of Trump back if Pence became president.”

She accuses Pence of a monotonous acquiescence to this White House’s every scandal. In senior staff meetings, she says, Pence would defend Trump by saying, “‘God is telling me to support the president. God is telling me I’m here to serve.’ He was being directed by a higher deity to agree with Trump no matter what.”

His team wasn’t so on message, Manigault Newman writes. “I became troubled about [Pence]. The first thing I noticed was that people on his staff kept slipping up and calling him president—accidentally sometimes. Jokingly, in private, I heard people say things like, ‘When we’re in charge…’ or ‘Once you become president…’....I suspected that Pence was just biding his time, looking the part of the perfect VP, until Trump resigned, was impeached, or served his term.”

If Trump had caught on to his number two’s alleged ambitions, he didn’t let on. “Perhaps his attraction to Pence was another sign of his loneliness,” Manigault Newman writes. “No one else in his life gazed at him with such adoration, certainly not his wife anymore. (Maybe Ivanka?)”

Hope Hicks

Manigault Newman writes condescendingly of Hicks, former Trump campaign spokesperson and White House communications director, describing her as “very nice, capable, sensitive, and out of her depth.”

Manigault Newman argues that Hicks was an infamously silent spokesperson—indeed, she never spoke publicly on the campaign trail—because she was “so painfully aware of her inadequacies.” “Hope was terrified to give statements or even entertain the idea of it. She lacked confidence because she knew she wasn’t qualified to talk about policy or the political process,” Manigault writes. “She had no insight into or understanding of what was going on.”

Manigault Newman recalls an early conversation with Hicks about encouraging turnout during one of the primaries. “She didn’t even know the basic terminology,” she writes. “I remember once talking to her about GOTV for one of the primaries. She said, ‘What’s GOTV?’”