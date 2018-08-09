The Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham declared on a recent episode of her cable-television show that "in some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn't exist anymore.” What ended it?

“Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people,” she continued. “And they're changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don't like. From Virginia to California we see stark examples of how radically in some ways the country has changed.”

What I love about America is its animating idea: “That all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

What Ingraham loved about America was apparently its former demographic profile. Now that Hispanic and Asian immigrants have triggered “massive demographic changes,” the America she loves “doesn’t exist anymore.” Sad!

I expect my love of country, or patriotism, will remain strong in coming years, grounded as it is in the timeless ideals of America’s founding document.