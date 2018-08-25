Few American politicians were more associated with military service than McCain. Born on a naval base near the Panama Canal in 1936, he followed both his father and his grandfather into the Navy, and it was while on a bombing mission in October 1967 that the aircraft he was piloting was shot down over Hanoi.

McCain broke both of his arms and one of his legs in the crash, and he was captured by the North Vietnamese. He’d spend the next five-and-a-half years in a prison that became known as the Hanoi Hilton, where he received little medical treatment and endured beatings and torture at the hands of his captors. The North Vietnamese offered to release him in 1968 as a gesture of good will after McCain’s father was named commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific. But McCain refused on the grounds that the military code of conduct stated that prisoners of war should be released in order of their capture and should not “accept parole or amnesty.”

When McCain refused to go, the guards punished him. “For the next four days, I was beaten every two to three hours by different guards,” he wrote in a 1973 account of his experience. “My left arm was broken again and my ribs were cracked.” He held out for four days before he agreed to sign a “confession” of crimes against the North Vietnamese. “Every man has his breaking point,” he wrote. “I had reached mine.”

McCain came home in 1973 with hundreds of other POWs after President Richard Nixon agreed to finally withdraw U.S. troops from Vietnam. He continued serving in the Navy until 1981, during which time he was assigned as a liaison to the Senate and got a taste for politics. He first won a seat in the House in 1982, having moved from Florida to Arizona after marrying Cindy Hensley, the daughter of a wealthy beer distributor. (McCain’s first marriage broke apart in the years after he returned from Vietnam.)

When opponents accused him of carpet-bagging, McCain used his war experience to devastating effect. At a candidate forum, he said he would have loved to have spent his entire life in Arizona, “but I was doing others things. As a matter of fact,” he continued, “when I think about it now, the place I lived longest in my life was Hanoi.”

Four years later, McCain moved up to the Senate, winning the seat vacated by the retiring conservative Barry Goldwater. He would make his name in military and foreign affairs, and by attacking wasteful federal spending. But McCain’s first term in the Senate was tarnished by his involvement in the Keating Five scandal in the late 1980s, in which he and four Democratic colleagues were accused of intervening with federal regulators to try to save a failing savings-and-loan company owned by a top Phoenix donor, Charles Keating. The Senate Ethics Committee cited McCain for “poor judgment” but spared him a more severe rebuke.