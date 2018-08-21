Those with outsize power to protect—the moneyed class, the politicians, the people with platforms—would make their cost-benefit analyses. They’d each determine for themselves how much outrage to project, where to take advantage, where to apply leverage, where to expend social capital. Some politicians would distance themselves from the president, some would make fund-raising appeals, some would post a statement on their website expressing mild disapproval, and certainly some would vote on something—whether it were symbolic or meaningful would depend to a great extent on how many joined in.

Most Americans would probably find themselves in the murky but familiar territory of feeling stunned, saddened, and repulsed. They might take some brief solace in a session of furious retweeting, or a call to a legislator, or the crafting of a protest sign, and then, as their actions seem to dissipate into the ether, that curious state of feverish numbness they’ve felt for the past two years, as norm after norm has crumbled without apparent consequence, would grow a notch or two more intense.

I am not a gifted enough sociologist or historian to have imagined all the most plausible effects, or how vast or minor each of them might be. This type of speculation is an uncomfortable exercise for a journalist. But the point of this form of imagining is that every single one of these effects would matter. Even that first one, which you might have swept right past—“It would weaken the taboo on using the word”—would matter a great deal to some of us. I will confess, with apologies to Gwyneth Paltrow, that I have not the slightest whit of interest in granting any more white folks any more license to use that word, whether I’m listening or not.

This is what I, at least, have discovered in these past few years: The lines I once thought existed, by and large, do not. Peer closely enough at any line that you imagined when all of this was an abstraction—Can the president really pardon himself?—and what you will find instead is this highly complicated, hopelessly blurry cacophony of effects, of consequences, of outcomes. This is the combustive, alchemical system that governs what we are willing to do to and for one another. Are there any rules? Of course there are. What happens when they’re broken? That’s the rub.

After hundreds of thousands of copies of O. J. Simpson’s book were printed, the publisher—facing public outrage—canceled the book’s release. Fox News canceled a companion special it was planning, and Rupert Murdoch issued a formal apology to Ron Goldman’s family for the project. The Goldmans’ successful civil litigation against Simpson wound its way to bankruptcy court, where a federal judge granted the family the rights to the book. They published it under an adjusted title—If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer. Simpson, desperate, out of money, already a criminal in the court of public opinion, robbed a hotel room in Las Vegas and got caught. He served a nine-year prison sentence before being paroled last year.