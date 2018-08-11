And then on August the 11th was the last day of that, August the 12th she was killed. And since August 13th there is no routine in my life. No two days are ever the same. Some days I can work at home, I might not come into the actual office for a whole week ‘cause I’ll be answering emails and writing and doing phone interviews and things in the morning all the way through ‘til 10 o’clock at night. Some days I don’t touch anything from the office at all. Sometimes I have meetings until late in the evening. I work a lot of weekends so I try to take a day or two off during the week, normally.

I don’t see the grandkids very often, just see my parents about once every two months, although I do try to call them every week—although sometimes I forget it’s Monday and I forget to call them. And I don’t go home for lunch very often. Sometimes my husband will drive into Charlottesville for supper or lunch just so he can see me for the day. That’s not been wonderful. But meeting a lot of wonderful people. Speaking up, speaking out, trying to motivate other people to do the same, and … that’s kind of how it goes.

Can you tell me a little bit about what the foundation is doing?

We originally formed the foundation pretty quickly because money was coming in from all sorts of sources, even after we shut the GoFundMe down, money was still pouring in. And we’re talking five, 10, 20 dollars at a time—sometimes more, but you know, these were just people donating out of their hearts, and so, I said to her boss—her former supervisor and friend—we need to do something to provide structure for this money, and some sort of tax situation, because I don’t have any idea how to manage money, but we need to do something good with this money.

And I used to be a teacher, he works for the scholarship program with this fraternity, and he said: “Well, why don’t we do a scholarship program?” And I said: “Well, that sounds awesome to me, let’s do that.” So we’ll do one scholarship for her high school and one scholarship for Charlottesville High School. And we decided we would offer scholarships for people who were already social activists in a positive, nonviolent way, who wanted to use their education to continue that.

We’re growing our endowment so we can offer more high school scholarships, and also offer graduate scholarships as well, and right now we’re only paying a thousand dollars each, we’d like to raise that if we get more money in. And I have an idea for a few other programs in the future, but one thing at a time—I want to get Higher Voices clearly launched and under way, and run a test program on it for a year or so and see how that goes, and then we’ll launch some other initiatives.

What do you make of Americans’ reactions to the events in Charlottesville last year and Heather’s death—do you think those events changed things, and if so, how?