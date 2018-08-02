It was his interest in photography that indirectly inspired him to complete the song, Nash said. Nash collected photographs (and was an amateur photographer himself), and after CSN’s first album hit big, a college museum asked him to provide some works from his collection for an exhibit. When Nash visited the hall, he found the gallery had paired two of the most striking images he owned: a famous Diane Arbus photo that showed a child holding a toy hand grenade in Central Park and an Arnold Newman portrait of the Krupp family, German arms manufacturers. “Images talk to each other … and when I saw those two pictures together, I realized if we didn’t teach our children a better way of dealing with our world, we were in deep trouble,” Nash told me. “And that caused me to finish that song.”

By the time Nash finished writing, Neil Young had joined the group, which was renamed Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. The last piece clicked into place when Crosby convinced the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia to play pedal steel guitar on the track. “Even though he had only been playing it a very short time and, I believe, had never played it on record,” Nash remembered, “Jerry loved the song and he brought his pedal steel into the studio and that was his first take.”

Garcia produced a buoyant twang that connected the song to American traditions of folk and country—musically grounding Nash’s conciliatory message of generations learning from each other to find a better future. When “Teach Your Children” was released from CSNY’s album Déjà Vu in March of 1970, it became a top-20 single.

For the new video, Nash teamed up with Scher, who divided the song in two. For the first half, Scher painted black-and-white images drawn from iconic moments of the 1960s protests: the civil-rights and anti-war movements; Martin Luther King Jr. at the 1963 March on Washington; African American athletes raising clenched fists on the medal stand at the 1968 Olympics; the shooting of the protesters at Kent State.

For the second half, Scher created color images of today’s signature protests: Emma Gonzalez at the March for Our Lives in Washington; Black Lives Matter marches; Colin Kaepernick and other football players taking a knee; demonstrators demanding an end to the separation of undocumented children from their parents—all punctuated by paintings of a scowling, shouting Trump. In each case, Scher based his paintings on real images, taken mostly from a collection accumulated by his wife, the graphic designer Bonnie Siegler, for her recent book, Signs of Resistance.

The images from the two eras, to borrow Nash’s phrase, seemed to “talk to each other,” visually linking the generations in common purpose and shared commitment. The present echoes, but extends, the past. “The song is so lovely and about halfway through it goes from ‘teach your children’ to children teaching your parents,” Scher said. “So [the shift from past to present] is built into the song. And the parallels that it’s 50 years from ’68 to now are just overwhelming. So it was a short leap.”