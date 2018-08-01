Before voir dire even started, visitors crammed into Ellis’s high-ceilinged courtroom, with some trying to stand on the green carpet behind the back row of seats. Prospective jurors began filing in about 9:45 a.m. At 9:51, spectators squished into the wooden benches on the left side of the courtroom were booted to the overflow room on the sixth floor. Monitors in the overflow area showed just a sliver of the jury box but, importantly, offered a direct view of Manafort’s face. As jury selection proceeded, one of Manafort’s lawyers motioned for him to turn toward the men and women who would decide his fate. Over the next two hours, he mostly faced the table in front of him and the judge, his left hand occasionally smoothing back his hair.

The Eastern District of Virginia is known for its fast pace, or “rocket docket,” and Ellis did his part, nudging counsel to expedite and “move it along” during jury selection. Shortly before 2 p.m., when the jury was empaneled (six men and six women, with three women and one man as alternates), Ellis dismissed the remaining prospective jurors: “You’re free now to depart, and I will ensure that you’re not soon called again.” He joked that the jurors who would be staying would get a free lunch every day, though they should not hope for Baked Alaska.

With electronics banished, notebooks ruled the day. Each juror returned from lunch holding a black-and-white-speckled composition book. On the courtroom’s long wooden benches, yellow and white legal pads covered most laps. But Moleskine notebooks were also popular, along with narrow spiral-bound reporter’s notebooks, and some took notes on newspapers. Many news organizations sent multiple people so they could trade in and out, working around the electronics ban and updating stories.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Uzo Asonye gave the prosecution’s opening statement: “A man in this courtroom believed the law did not apply to him—not tax law, not banking law.” He was quickly interrupted by Ellis. “It isn’t a crime to have a lot of money and be profligate in spending,” Ellis noted, instructing Asonye to frame his points in terms of what “the evidence will show.” For the next 25 minutes, Asonye peppered his remarks with variations on those four words: “The evidence will show he knowingly filed false tax returns.” “The man who the evidence will show lied to the IRS.” “The evidence will show that he omitted important information.” “The evidence will show that Paul Manafort submitted false documents or got others to do it for him.” “The evidence will show that they all understood they were breaking the law.” “The evidence will show that all of this was willful.”

When Asonye finished speaking, he had not made it back to the prosecution’s table before five people darted out of the room, racing to retrieve forbidden electronics and otherwise alert editors, readers, and followers to the latest developments. A sixth person exited just as the attorney Tom Zehnle began the defense’s opening statement: “This case is about taxes and trust.”