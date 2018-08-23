The Court could do a number of things. It could grant a stay, which would temporarily stop further legal proceedings or the enforcement of orders. If a stay isn’t granted, confusion could reign, with DACA continued in some states and not in others. In any case, at least five justices would have to agree on next steps, and with a split Court, a consensus would be difficult to achieve.

In the meantime, appeals are also pending in the Second, Fourth, and Ninth Circuits, though the only circuit court expected to issue a ruling soon is the Ninth Circuit. “Technically, if you have a national injunction and the Ninth Circuit upholds the national injunction then that would technically [apply to] the entire country. It would be a higher court, but Hanen is his own judge. He issues a contrary order, the question is: What does USCIS do?” Leopold said, referring to the agency tasked with processing applications.

The federal court rulings blocking Trump’s phase out have until now provided some reprieve for the program’s more than 700,000 beneficiaries, who were brought into the country before the age of 16 and have lived in the U.S. since 2007. The program, which Obama created in 2012, provides recipients protection from deportation for two years, which can be renewed, and allows them to work legally in the country.

Trump’s decision to phase out the program, followed by orders from multiple judges continuing the renewal process—and quite possibly a forthcoming order ending it—has been an “emotional rollercoaster,” said Sanaa Abrar, advocacy director for United We Dream, an immigrant advocacy group.

“It’s been devastating. People have been trying to figure out, ‘What protections do I have that I can actually still hold on to?’” Abrar said. “And in this moment, when it comes to DACA, the DACA renewal process is that thing that people can hold on to.”

Since January, more than 158,000 recipients have applied for their two-year renewals, according to USCIS. Despite an urgency to renew, thousands of DACA recipients have not submitted renewal applications. An analysis by the Center for American Progress found that only a fraction of recipients whose protections expire this November and December have applied for renewal. “[F]or reasons that are unclear, the rate of renewal has dropped significantly in the past few months. CAP estimates that the renewal rate is 38 percent for those with November expirations and only 22 percent for individuals with December expirations,” wrote Nicole Prchal Svajlenka, senior policy analyst with the Center for American Progress. In 2019, more than 400,000 DACA recipients are set to lose their protections .

The conservative assault on DACA began in earnest six months after Trump took office when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, one of the country’s leading DACA critics, threatened to file a lawsuit challenging the program. He backed off when the Trump administration announced the program’s six-month phase out in September 2017. But when those six months came and went, followed by further dithering in Congress, Paxton filed suit before Hanen in May on behalf of Texas and six other states—Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, and West Virginia—arguing that Obama exceed his executive powers in creating DACA. The lawsuit contends the president is not empowered to grant legal temporary residence and work permits for undocumented immigrants.