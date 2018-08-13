As the Trump T-shirts signify, even collusion can be easy to justify if you view your domestic opponents as the real enemy. But having a U.S. president who shares character deficiencies with the president of Russia is one thing. Becoming the enemy is worse. Trumpism shares a disturbing amount in common with Putinism, including promoting racist hatred of outsiders; the belief that the rich are above the law; the reflexive use of propaganda lies, and denial; and the shredding of legal and political norms.

Trump has been consistent in his support of Russian talking-points and his unwillingness to acknowledge the Russian attack on the 2016 election. The U.S. spends billions on the largest and most effective intelligence apparatus in world history. Submarines, aircraft, land, sea and space sensors, listening posts, satellites, a worldwide network of diplomats, law-enforcement sources and spies, combined with the insights of allies, academics and media experts provide the president and his administration with a clear picture of Russian perfidy. As David Sanger and Matthew Rosenberg recently outlined in The New York Times, Trump has been told the truth and shown the facts over and over, even prior to taking office. As president-elect he was provided multiple streams of well-sourced evidence of Russian interference, to include specific e-mails and comments by Putin. Further, the level of detail released to the public in the Justice Department indictments of Russian intelligence officers provides a glimpse of what the intelligence community knows about Russian subversion.

Perhaps more troubling than a president peddling a narrative that he knows to be untrue is that the narrative aligns with that of the Kremlin. Indeed, Trump and Putin are similar in many ways. Both Putin and Trump share a fundamental grievance—they feel looked down upon and disrespected. They distrust experts and the political elite, instead surrounding themselves with cronies chosen for their personal loyalty. In turn, they allow their cronies to get rich as long as they do the boss’s bidding. They create scapegoats and blame others for their troubles. They trade in conspiracy theories and lie without compunction. They insist on loyalty, embrace vengeance, shun outsiders, and exhibit the instincts of gangsters. They are bullies.

Most importantly, both instinctively make everyone around them complicit, creating an informal system of personal obligation and threats. Alena Ledeneva of University College London recently explained the system of unspoken rules, or sistema, in Putin’s Russia to The New Yorker’s Adam Davidson:

Each actor in sistema faces near-constant uncertainty about his status, aware that others could well destroy him. Each actor also knows how to use kompromat to destroy rivals but fears that using such material might provoke an explosive response. While each person in sistema feels near-constant uncertainty, the over-all sistema is remarkably robust.

In some ways, the impulse of Trump and his supporters to view Russia as a natural ally is very American. Every post-Cold War American president has tried to “reset” or re-energize relations. President Bush even peered into Putin’s soul. This week Senator Rand Paul traveled to Moscow seeking to “open lines of communication,” implicitly suggesting that the problem between Russia and the U.S. is equally shared by both sides and is simply a matter of poor communication.