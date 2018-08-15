Iscol denies that he has pushed the site to the right, dictated content, or limited coverage in one way or another. He says the Weinstein’s claims are “unfounded,” and asserts he has a lot of respect for the former editor. But he admits there have been gray areas between himself and the editorial staff. “I was not involved in day-to-day editing, but I was certainly involved in editorial,” Iscol said. “I've been proud of that. Now it's clear I need to remove myself and find a fully independent editor-in-chief.”

Iscol denies that he specifically told Weinstein to limit Trump coverage to once a week, but continues to express concern that with limited resources, his newsroom should shy away from the “overabundance of administration coverage.”

“We have what? 5 full-time writers?” Iscol said. “I want to make sure we're covering the stories that other people aren't covering. If Trump does something that hurts veterans, we absolutely should be covering that.”

In a private Facebook group for Task & Purpose contributors, Iscol offered a valid critique of the media, addressing the incident that caused Weinstein to resign:

“The headline I requested to change, “Meet ‘The Shadow Rulers Of The VA’: Three Nonvet Mar-a-Lago Members” remains in place. For a minute, ask what the headline would have been had this been about President Obama. It probably would have been a celebration of him having the foresight to involve private sector experts in fixing a broken VA.

“We as a community need to start giving each other the benefit of the doubt, especially those on the other side of the aisle we disagree with. It is uncomfortable and challenging to do so, but the alternative is far too dangerous a course. If we as a community cannot do that, we are truly f-cked as a Country.”

All involved—including Weinstein and Iscol—are hopeful Task & Purpose can move on and find its independence. Jared Keller, the new acting editor in chief (and a former Atlantic social media editor), said that he is confident that nothing like this will fall through the cracks at Task & Purpose moving forward.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant,” Keller said in a phone interview. “And if there is a problem the future, Task & Purpose readers will know about it immediately.”

He’s hoping this is a growing pain.

“Task & Purpose, despite being four years old, is still growing and evolving and trying exactly to figure out its place. We make plenty of mistakes and we own them,” Keller added. “I love Adam to death. I've known him for almost a decade ever since I was the social media editor at The Atlantic and he was the social media editor at Mother Jones. I hate to see him leave and I'm going to try to continue on the editorial principles of independence that we established.”

Shortly after becoming acting editor, Keller put out a statement of principle on social media: “Our core values are simple: we tell true stories, we serve the public, and we operate beholden to no party or power beyond our own convictions. Since I’ve been here, we’ve covered the Forever Wars with a critical eye; published incredible stories on the death of Lance Cpl. Brian Easley, insider attacks in Syria, the heroism of TSgt. John Chapman, and the plight of deported veterans pressed into service by Mexican drug cartels, among others we’re proud of; and approached the insanity of the news cycle with a critical eye towards holding leadership accountable.”