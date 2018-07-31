“Sherpa” is the name of a major ethnolinguistic group in the Himalayas with a population of more than 200,000. The “Sherpa” name, which literally means “people of the East,” first started showing up in English-language travel accounts in the mid-19th century, but it took until the 1950s for the Sherpas to reach international exposure. That was thanks to the huge publicity around Edmund Hillary’s ascent to the summit of Mount Everest with his guide, Tenzing Norgay. Norgay, like other local guides, was ethnically Sherpa, so the word sherpa in the public imagination came to mean a trusty sidekick on a high-altitude expedition or something similarly perilous.

Hillary and Norgay’s conquest of Everest in 1953 also put the word summit in the headlines, at a time when Winston Churchill was calling for a “parley at the summit” that would bring together the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Soviet Union. Thanks to that confluence of events, summit became the standard term for any high-level diplomatic meeting (as I discussed recently in a Wall Street Journal column).

With international summitry borrowing the language of mountaineering, it’s not surprising that the word sherpa came to be applied to government officials who help their country’s leaders navigate through the tricky terrain of diplomacy. It became a popular term at the Group of Seven summits, starting with the fifth such conference, held in Tokyo in 1979. “Economic summit planners, led by U.S. Roving Ambassador Henry Owen, are feeling overworked these days,” United Press International’s Helen Thomas reported. “They have started calling themselves ‘Sherpas,’ after the sturdy Nepalese porters who help Westerners climb the Himalayan mountains.”

Even if sherpa started off as self-deprecating slang for underappreciated members of the diplomatic corps, it eventually became official summit speak: The website for the latest G7 meeting explains, “G7 leaders appoint personal representatives, known as Sherpas, to attend these meetings to discuss potential agenda items.”

Sherpa made its way to Capitol Hill, and it came in handy in 2005 when George W. Bush had to fill two openings on the Supreme Court, following the death of William Rehnquist (replaced by John Roberts) and the retirement of Sandra Day O’Connor (replaced by Samuel Alito, after the aborted nomination of Harriet Miers). A Washington Post article from that eventful year explained how the role of the Washington, D.C. sherpa is “a critical and routine part of the Washington odyssey that high-profile nominees go through on their way to the high court or top Cabinet posts.” As with the use of sherpa at international summits, the word may have started off as a joking designation but now is the standard term for those helping a president’s nominees get confirmed in the Senate.