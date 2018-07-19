The obvious, immediate question was: Who would ever believe this?

The answer came almost as immediately: Republicans in Congress.

As I wrote Tuesday, the main goal of Trump’s comments seemed to be to quiet friendly fire from the GOP. To do that, the president had to offer just the slightest cover to Republican leaders. Even if his denial wasn’t credible, it was at least a denial. If Trump’s would/wouldn’t excuse was cynical, it also proved effective, at least before a New York Times report Wednesday night revealed the president knew all along about Putin’s direct involvement in meddling.

“I’m glad he clarified his comments today,” Senator Rob Portman of Ohio said Tuesday afternoon on Fox News. “But I wish he had said it in front of President Putin and the world yesterday. I take him at his word. If he said he misspoke, absolutely.”

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida agreed.

“I’m just glad he clarified it,” he said. “I can’t read his intentions or what he meant to say at the time. Suffice it to say that for me as a policymaker, what really matters is what we do moving forward.”

Senator John Thune of South Dakota said, “Ahh, well, I mean I guess it’s probably the best we’re going to be able to get.” Give Thune credit for candor, or at least for a Kinsley gaffe: Intentionally or not, he made clear that the game was getting the best available walk-back and moving on.

None of these senators is a particularly strong ally of the president. In 2016, Portman withdrew his support over the Access Hollywood tape, and Thune called on him to withdraw. Rubio savaged Trump when they were rivals during the GOP primary, though he later aligned himself with the nominee. While all three have since reached accommodations with Trump, it’s striking that the senators, all of whom have reputations for sobriety and seriousness, were willing to accept such a thin excuse and take the president at his word—or even treat his word as reliable.

Just as the waters were settling, the president roiled them a bit more on Wednesday, after a reporter shouted a question asking him whether he believes Russia is still trying to interfere with American elections, as Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has said. Trump said “no” to something—reporters in the room believed he was answering the question, while Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insisted the “no” was not in response to that query. The White House has done little to deserve the benefit of the doubt, but video of the incident is ambiguous. While Trump has made clear in the past that he doesn’t believe Russia meddled or is currently interfering, this moment is less clear.

Trump’s apparent “no” restarted the chorus of critics. Senator Susan Collins tweeted, “The Russians continue efforts to undermine Western democracies, including ours. The President is wrong and needs to heed the warnings from our Intelligence Community, including DNI Dan Coats.” Senator Lindsey Graham, who was one of the most strident critics of Trump’s comments in Helsinki, said he was “dumbfounded,” and added that the president “owes it to the country to tell us why he doesn’t believe Russia is doing what the intelligence community says they’re doing. I think he owes it to the country and to the Congress to explain this discrepancy.”