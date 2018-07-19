Complicating matters further, she then seemed to leave the door open for the Russians to question former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, as they’ve long desired to do as part of their campaign against Putin antagonist Bill Browder. Asked if Trump is open to Russia’s request, Sanders said:“The president is going to meet with his team, and we’ll let you know when we have an announcement on that.” The day finished with a blockbuster story in The New York Times confirming that Trump has known since before his inauguration that Putin was directly involved in Russia’s meddling.

The dissonance between what Trump knows and what he says publicly has created an impossible situation for his aides, who have little control over the White House’s message on a normal day, let alone in a news-heavy week like this one. (A White House spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.)

“I’d say it’s bad crisis management, but that’s an insult to crisis management,” Alex Conant, a Republican strategist and former Marco Rubio aide, told me. “I don’t think they know what their own position is. They don’t know where they’re trying to land in terms of, what is their Russia policy? What does Trump think about Putin?”

The president is no help in answering those questions; for one, he seems unable to confront Russian meddling without bringing up collusion. “The president has been repeatedly briefed” on Russia’s actions, said a former National Security Council official who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to speak freely. “In private, he clearly acknowledges that Russians are a malign actor. But due to his ego, he can’t come out publicly. It is a disgrace.”

In the absence of a clear message from the president, the White House communications team is “just going to wait it out,” predicted Rick Tyler, a Republican strategist and former Ted Cruz adviser. “In their experience with Trump, everything is, ‘This too shall pass.’”

Already, as my colleague David Graham wrote earlier today, some of the only people who can really pressure Trump—Republicans on Capitol Hill, who control his legislative agenda—have indicated they accept Trump’s half-walkback and are ready to move on. “I can’t read his intentions or what he meant to say at the time,” Rubio said Tuesday. “Suffice it to say that for me as a policymaker, what really matters is what we do moving forward.”

And Trump’s shifting story seems to have been enough for his supporters outside the Beltway, too. Polls out on Thursday, including one from CBS News, showed that Republican voters are mostly in favor of how Trump handled Putin—likely one of the key dynamics keeping Republicans on board. That means that despite days of damaging stories, there’s no real incentive for Trump to change his ways—or the way he, and his White House, drives a message.