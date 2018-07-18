From Brussels, Trump went on to the United Kingdom. One of his first acts there was to give a blunt interview to the tabloid The Sun, in which he disparaged Prime Minister Theresa May’s stewardship of Brexit (patronizingly calling her “Theresa”), undermined her government by saying that recently resigned Foreign Minister Boris Johnson would be a good prime minister, and seemed to foreclose the chance of a bilateral trade deal between the U.S. and the U.K.

That was just a warm-up. During a press conference with May on Friday, Trump called his own interview with the newspaper “fake news” and threatened to release a recording that would disprove it. He hasn’t, and besides, The Sun had already posted a recording. Trump insisted he hadn’t criticized May when he plainly had. Also during the presser, he claimed, despite copious evidence to the contrary, that he’d been in Scotland the day before Brexit, and he heckled CNN and NBC reporters. Later, the president meandered through an awkward meeting with Queen Elizabeth.

From England, he headed north for a taxpayer-funded infomercial for Turnberry, his golf resort on Scotland’s west coast, in the latest example of Trump using the presidency to garner free publicity for his private businesses, from which he has not divested. Turnberry could use the help: The resort is hemorrhaging money (and it’s unclear where he got the cash to buy the club in the first place).

In Scotland on Sunday, Trump gave an interview to CBS in which he described the European Union—a group that is an American ally, and is comprised of strong American allies—as a “foe,” positioning the EU as similar to (if not worse than) Russia and China.

Later that day he flew to Helsinki, in preparation for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Expectations ahead of time were extremely low, and yet Trump still managed to miss them by a long shot. The president’s press conference may well have been the most outrageous moment in an administration that has numbed the public to outrage. Simply by dignifying Putin with the encounter, he welcomed Russia back to an international community from which it had been ostracized for its illegal seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.

The substance was even worse. Trump kowtowed to Putin, appearing deferential on stage. Regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election, Trump took the word of a despot and a liar at face value, disparaging the conclusions of every American intelligence agency that has looked into interference, as well as bipartisan congressional inquiries. Three days after the Justice Department released a detailed indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for the hacking of Democratic email systems, Trump dismissed the investigation, saying he couldn’t see why Russia would have been involved. He blamed the United States for criminal interference intended to subvert its democracy. He cut off a reporter who said he’d called Putin an adversary, saying that he’d merely labeled him a “competitor.” He rhapsodized about his victory in the 2016 election. He attacked the FBI. He welcomed the idea of Russian intelligence officers helping to investigate their own hacking.