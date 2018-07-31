That Friday morning, the mine’s 491 acres hummed. Trump (the excavator), two track hoes, and eight dump trucks were at work on the land’s first seam—or layer—of largely steam coal. “We’re starting small,” Johnson told me. He anticipates beginning with 20,000 or so tons a month, which would provide a cash flow that would allow him to break even by fall. It’s a modest forecast, and Johnson admitted that he has no long-term contracts yet to anchor the operation, save for existing contracts through the state’s coal co-op. But he’s confident the market will continue to reflect Trump’s favor of the industry. While the majority of the administration’s regulatory rollbacks remain steeped in litigation, the expectation that no new rules are likely to come has kept the mood here high.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I have a good feeling,” Johnson told me that morning. “I promise you it was Obama’s goal, and would have been Hillary Clinton’s goal, to dismantle the coal industry in Alabama.” He turned to his 56-year-old business partner, Mel Bailey. “Mel, if Hillary Clinton had been elected, would we have done this?”

“No,” Bailey said. “It wouldn’t have happened.”

There are many reasons to be skeptical of Johnson’s gamble. Natural gas continues to flow cheaply, meaning Trump may not be ending the war on coal so much as putting it off for the time being. This seemed especially true last month, when the administration proposed keeping struggling coal plants afloat by forcing energy-grid operators to purchase from those plants, citing reasons of “national security.” For many conservatives, the proposed move was reminiscent of Barack Obama’s massive 2010 loan to Solyndra, the solar-panel startup whose swift bankruptcy left taxpayers footing the bill—which is to say it signaled the harm that can come with government intervention in a resistant market. It was telling that just as Trump’s proposal came to light, Republicans like West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito were touting the promises of natural gas.

Yet prudent or not, Johnson’s reentry into coal mining reflects a Trump-sparked enthusiasm rippling through many small industrial towns. For voters like Johnson, the president’s friendly posture toward the industry is a promise from the campaign trail made good—much like his withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, for instance, and his nominations of conservative justices to the Supreme Court. It’s the kind of follow-through that enlivens a political base, encouraging voter turnout in midterm elections and beyond. Republicans may privately wince at Trump’s proposed interventions in the industry, but if they believe their mining constituencies should temper their optimism, they certainly aren’t saying as much.

Johnson’s gamble may be rooted largely in faith: faith in regulatory rollbacks to come, faith that the market will only get better under this president’s watch. But the Trump administration’s support of coal isn’t just rhetoric either. Apart from proposing the new coal-buying quotas for energy-grid operators, Trump has eliminated the Stream Protection Rule. The law, intended to protect waterways from coal-mining waste, was considered one of the key environmental measures of the Obama era. The regulation sparked massive backlash across the industry; water treatment is expensive, and the rule promised to slow down an already convoluted approval process for land permits. In February 2017, as one of the first acts of his presidency, Trump signed a bill undoing the law entirely.