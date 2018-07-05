The former attorney general of Oklahoma had ambitions to run for higher office and reportedly floated himself to Trump as a replacement for Attorney General Jeff Sessions, should the president decide to axe the Cabinet member he has disparaged so publicly. Pruitt’s scandals wore on congressional Republicans and, reportedly, some in the White House, but he retained support both from Trump and conservative stalwarts who applauded his success in rolling back Obama-era climate regulations.

Trump offered up only praise for Pruitt in announcing his departure: “Within the Agency Scott has done an outstanding job, and I will always be thankful to him for this,” the president tweeted. He said that Andrew Wheeler, the Senate-confirmed deputy administrator, would take over the EPA in an acting capacity beginning next week. He did not name a permanent replacement for Pruitt, which would require confirmation by the narrowly-divided Senate.

In a resignation letter reported by Fox News’s John Roberts, Pruitt cited the “unrelenting attacks” on himself and his family but took no responsibility for the actions cited in the myriad reports that led to his departure. “My desire in service to you,” Pruitt wrote to Trump, “has always been to bless you as you make important decisions for the American people. I believe you are serving as president today because of God’s providence. I believe that same providence has brought me into your service.”

Pruitt’s resignation comes four months after Trump fired his veterans affairs secretary, David Shulkin. That post is still awaiting a permanent replacement, as the Senate considers Trump’s second pick for the job, Robert Wilkie. (His first choice, White House physician Ronny Jackson, withdrew from his nomination.)

The Senate earlier this year confirmed former CIA Director Mike Pompeo to serve as Trump’s secretary of state and Gina Haspel to replace him as the spy agency’s chief.

Several other members of Trump’s original Cabinet have left or changed jobs already. Last summer, Trump made Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly his chief of staff and replaced him with Kirstjen Nielsen, who didn’t win Senate approval until December. And in January, the Senate confirmed Alex Azar to become secretary of health and human services, four months after Trump’s first health chief, Tom Price, resigned amid reports of his extravagant travel spending habits as secretary.

The Cabinet shuffle pales in comparison to the high turnover among the White House senior staff, which has seen the departures via resignation or firing of the chief of staff, chief strategist, press secretary, multiple communications directors, and other top officials.

All the changes have kept the Senate busy confirming new Trump nominees. The chamber is even more closely divided than it was during the debate over Trump’s first round of Cabinet picks. Republicans control 51 out of the 100 seats, but McCain hasn’t voted since returning home to Arizona late last year.