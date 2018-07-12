This summer has also seen Trump bring his long-desired goal of imposing steep tariffs on U.S. trading partners come to fruition. The president, who says trade wars are easy to win, has levied tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and the European Union. Tariffs on China have produced an escalating spiral of countermeasures. Some of Trump’s advisers are wary of the protectionism, but he revels in it.

In all, this adds up to Trump’s most effective string of turning his ideas into reality of any stretch of the administration, including the flurry of executive actions he undertook at the start of his presidency. That has coincided with a time of relative quiet for new revelations about the Trump campaign’s dealings with Russia, with fewer huge stories emerging from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

The problem with high-water marks is that they are followed by receding waters. There’s no clear path for Trump to build on what he has accomplished over the last few months, and many of the biggest successes seem likely to crumble or to carry within themselves the potential to undermine the president’s political standing.

For example, Trump will benefit from a more conservative Court for as long as he is president, but otherwise the political benefits for him are only likely to shrink. His standing with social conservatives has nowhere to go but down—and as the fiasco over separating immigrant children from their parents at the border demonstrates, even figures like Franklin Graham are willing to break with Trump on some things. And although the court was a useful motivation for conservatives in 2016, they may lose interest, having secured a conservative majority. Early polling on the current vacancy shows Democrats are far more engaged on the issue than Republicans.

As for North Korea, the summit itself seems likely to be the peak of the diplomatic overtures, rather than the beginning. The document that Trump signed with Kim is vague unto meaninglessness, and it’s already becoming clear that North Korea doesn’t accept the American definition of “denuclearization.” The U.S. has no clear timetable for denuclearization, and there’s no detail about how it would be verified. A follow-up visit to North Korea by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week was a disaster. Each day, it seems more and more likely that North Korea has pulled the same bait-and-switch that it pulled on previous American presidents—but with the added victory of the Singapore summit.

The tax bill was meant to be the Republican Party’s big advantage headed into the midterm elections—a move that would please the GOP base and win over independents by putting extra cash in their pockets. But from the start, there were troubles. Most Americans either didn’t know or refused to acknowledge that they were going to receive a tax break. Republican candidates in special elections have found that the tax bill is no help at best, and a net disadvantage at worst. Many GOP candidates have stopped talking about it altogether. A predicted boom in corporate spending on wages hasn’t materialized, meaning there’s less economic boost. Meanwhile, whatever economic gains have accrued from the cuts could be wiped out by blowback from the trade wars that Trump has been eager to ignite.