Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey), Maddie Carlisle (@maddiecarlisle2), and Olivia Paschal (@oliviacpaschal)
Today in 5 Lines
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly examining President Trump’s tweets as part of his investigation into potential obstruction of justice.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said he opposes an attempt by the House Freedom Caucus to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing Mueller’s inquiry.
Representative Jim Jordan, who is facing allegations that he failed to report sexual abuse when he was a wrestling coach at Ohio State University, announced he would run for House speaker.
The Trump administration faces a court-appointed deadline Thursday evening to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, but more than 900 kids won’t be reunited with their parents.
During a visit to Iowa, Trump touted his limited trade deal with Europe as a win for American farmers.
Today on The Atlantic
#MeToo’s Enduring Impact: These are the dozens of candidates for federal and state office who have ended their campaigns after #MeToo-related scandals. (Elaine Godfrey, Lena Felton, and Taylor Hosking)
A Clearer Sense of Purpose: A new study found that American conservatives find more meaning in life than liberals. But ideological labels don’t mean much right now. (Olga Khazan)
‘Behind the Veil of Ignorance’: Eight years ago, Mike Pence gave a speech laying out the qualities a good president must possess. President Trump doesn’t have any of them, writes Conor Friedersdorf.
The Kids Are All Right? Federal spending on children’s programs is decreasing, just as young Americans are becoming more racially diverse. (Ronald Brownstein)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
But Their Emails: Recently discovered emails show Michigan Republicans discussing gerrymandering as a route to Republican dominance in the state. (Michael Wines, The New York Times)
The Family Business: Ivanka Trump’s recent decision to shutter her clothing company reveals at least one thing about the president’s daughter: Above all else, she is a Trump. (Monica Hesse, The Washington Post)
What Can Feminism Do for Boys?: Young men in America are facing a crisis, writes David French. But the cure isn’t to reject traditional masculinity—it’s to embrace it. (National Review)
Turning Georgia Blue: To become the country’s first black female governor, Stacey Abrams will have to turn out a record number of minority voters, as well as progressive-leaning whites. She has no doubt she can pull it off. (Molly Ball, Time)
It’s Not for Everyone: The State Department’s ministerial on religious freedom has a clear audience, writes Jacob Lupfer: conservative evangelicals. (Religion News Service)
Visualized
Do You Live in a Political Bubble?: Find out by exploring this extremely detailed map of the 2016 election results. (The New York Times)
Limited Care: In many rural communities, the only hospital is a Catholic one—and under religious-freedom exemptions, they can legally deny certain types of care to patients. (Anna Maria Barry-Jester and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux, FiveThirtyEight)
