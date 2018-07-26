Snapshot

What We’re Reading

But Their Emails: Recently discovered emails show Michigan Republicans discussing gerrymandering as a route to Republican dominance in the state. (Michael Wines, The New York Times)

The Family Business: Ivanka Trump’s recent decision to shutter her clothing company reveals at least one thing about the president’s daughter: Above all else, she is a Trump. (Monica Hesse, The Washington Post)

What Can Feminism Do for Boys?: Young men in America are facing a crisis, writes David French. But the cure isn’t to reject traditional masculinity—it’s to embrace it. (National Review)

Turning Georgia Blue: To become the country’s first black female governor, Stacey Abrams will have to turn out a record number of minority voters, as well as progressive-leaning whites. She has no doubt she can pull it off. (Molly Ball, Time)

It’s Not for Everyone: The State Department’s ministerial on religious freedom has a clear audience, writes Jacob Lupfer: conservative evangelicals. (Religion News Service)

Visualized

Do You Live in a Political Bubble?: Find out by exploring this extremely detailed map of the 2016 election results. (The New York Times)

Limited Care: In many rural communities, the only hospital is a Catholic one—and under religious-freedom exemptions, they can legally deny certain types of care to patients. (Anna Maria Barry-Jester and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux, FiveThirtyEight)