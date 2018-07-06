-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)
Today in 5 Lines
-
China imposed $34 billion in retaliatory tariffs on American goods, including soybeans and pork, after President Trump’s tariffs on Chinese products took effect early Friday.
-
During a visit to Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters, Vice President Mike Pence criticized Democrats for their “spurious attacks” on the agency.
-
The Justice Department asked a federal judge to extend court-mandated deadlines for reuniting families separated at the U.S. border. The Department of Health and Human Services has reportedly asked public-health workers to help search records linking parents and children after some documents disappeared.
-
British officials said President Trump will almost entirely avoid London during his trip next week to the United Kingdom, where he’s expected to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and the queen.
-
The U.S. economy added 213,000 jobs in June, and the unemployment rate rose from 3.8 to 4 percent.
Today on The Atlantic
-
The Heartland, a Harbinger: Full employment finally seems within reach in the United States. To see what that will mean for the economy, take a look at Des Moines, Iowa. (Annie Lowrey)
-
Enemies of Free Expression: Silicon Valley companies treat the truth as an engineering pursuit, argues Franklin Foer. This is dangerous to democracy.
-
Pruitt’s Last Days: The EPA administrator resigned on Thursday, but many of his staffers had been fed up with him for months. “Even as one of his top advisers, I would tell him, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that,’” one former staffer said. “It didn’t matter—he would not heed counsel.” (Elaina Plott)
-
The Right to Read: Seven students in Detroit are suing the government on the grounds that they were never taught to read. Will they succeed? (Alia Wong)
Snapshot
What We’re Reading
One More: A fifth former wrestler accused Ohio Representative Jim Jordan of ignoring sexual abuse when he was an assistant coach at Ohio State University. Jordan has denied that he knew about the abuse. (Ben Kesling and Kristina Peterson, The Wall Street Journal)
‘They’re Stonewalling Every Step of the Way’: The Environmental Protection Agency is reportedly suppressing a study warning that “most Americans inhale enough formaldehyde vapor in the course of daily life to put them at risk of developing leukemia and other ailments.” (Annie Snider, Politico)
‘Who Killed the Center-Left?’: There is a civil war happening within the Democratic Party, writes Matthew Continetti. “The old-guard corporatists are under attack from activists with radical goals and immoderate tempers.” (The Free Beacon)
Political Genius: Conrad Black argues that if President Trump nominates Judge Amy Barrett to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, it would be a tactical masterpiece. Here’s why. (American Greatness)
Visualized
Who’s Been Helped? Who’s Been Hurt?: See the impact tariffs imposed by the Trump administration have had on U.S. industries. (The Washington Post)