Snapshot

What We’re Reading

One More: A fifth former wrestler accused Ohio Representative Jim Jordan of ignoring sexual abuse when he was an assistant coach at Ohio State University. Jordan has denied that he knew about the abuse. (Ben Kesling and Kristina Peterson, The Wall Street Journal)

‘They’re Stonewalling Every Step of the Way’: The Environmental Protection Agency is reportedly suppressing a study warning that “most Americans inhale enough formaldehyde vapor in the course of daily life to put them at risk of developing leukemia and other ailments.” (Annie Snider, Politico)

‘Who Killed the Center-Left?’: There is a civil war happening within the Democratic Party, writes Matthew Continetti. “The old-guard corporatists are under attack from activists with radical goals and immoderate tempers.” (The Free Beacon)

Political Genius: Conrad Black argues that if President Trump nominates Judge Amy Barrett to fill the Supreme Court vacancy, it would be a tactical masterpiece. Here’s why. (American Greatness)

Visualized